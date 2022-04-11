Satellite Modem Market - 39% of Growth to Originate from North America|Evolving Opportunities with Baylin Technologies Inc. & Comtech Telecommunications Corp | Technavio

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the increasing need to enhance offshore communication will drive the growth of the satellite modem market. However, the high investments required for satellite Internet and connectivity will impede the growth of the market. The satellite modem market analysis report also provides information on the upcoming trends that will influence market growth. This will help companies create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.

Company Profiles

The satellite modem market is fragmented and the report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Baylin Technologies Inc., Comtech Telecommunications Corp., EchoStar Corp., Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., NovelSat, ORBCOMM Inc., Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Viasat Inc., and WORK Microwave GmbH.

Few companies with key offerings

Baylin Technologies Inc. - The company offers wireless communication solutions through its subsidiaries Galtronics Corporation, Advantech Wireless Technologies Inc., and Alga Microwave.

The company offers wireless communication solutions through its subsidiaries Galtronics Corporation, Advantech Wireless Technologies Inc., and Alga Microwave. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. - The company offers CDM-425 Advanced Satellite Modem, CDM-625A Advanced Satellite Modem, CDM-625A-EN Advanced Satellite Modem, and CDMER-625A Advanced Satellite Modem.

The company offers CDM-425 Advanced Satellite Modem, CDM-625A Advanced Satellite Modem, CDM-625A-EN Advanced Satellite Modem, and CDMER-625A Advanced Satellite Modem. EchoStar Corp. - This company offers satellite services on a full-time and/or occasional-use basis to U.S. government service providers, internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, content providers, and private enterprise customers.

This company offers satellite services on a full-time and/or occasional-use basis to U.S. government service providers, internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, content providers, and private enterprise customers. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. - The company offers M GLT1000 and Taurus IFC modem.

The company offers M GLT1000 and Taurus IFC modem. NovelSat - The company offers NovelSat NS300X IP Satellite Modem.

The company offers NovelSat NS300X IP Satellite Modem. To know about all major vendors with their offerings - Download a free sample now!

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the satellite modem market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Segmentation Analysis

By Type , the market is classified as MCPC and SCPC.

, the market is classified as MCPC and SCPC. By Application, the market is classified as communications, IP trunking, and tracking and monitoring.

the market is classified as communications, IP trunking, and tracking and monitoring. By Geography, the market is classified as North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA.

To know about the contribution of each segment - Download a free sample now!

Related Reports

The satellite communication market in the defense sector is expected to increase by USD 2.56 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 6.81%. Download a free sample now!

is expected to increase by USD 2.56 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 6.81%. The wireless connectivity market share is expected to increase by USD 53.01 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.10%. Download a free sample now!

Satellite Modem Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 139.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.61 Performing market contribution North America at 39% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Baylin Technologies Inc., Comtech Telecommunications Corp., EchoStar Corp., Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., NovelSat, ORBCOMM Inc., Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Viasat Inc., and WORK Microwave GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five force summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Communications - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

IP trunking - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Tracking and monitoring - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

MCPC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

SCPC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

High preference for MEO and LEO over GEO satellites

Increasing need to integrate satellite communication in autonomous cars

Evolution of frequency bands

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Baylin Technologies Inc.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

EchoStar Corp.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

NovelSat

ORBCOMM Inc.

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Viasat Inc.

WORK Microwave GmbH

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio