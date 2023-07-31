Satellite Propulsion System Market size to grow by USD 12,320.9 million from 2022 to 2027 | The emergence of low-cost satellites drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The satellite propulsion system market size is set to grow by USD 12,320.9 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.72% during the forecast period. The emergence of low-cost satellites is notably driving market growth. The satellite systems domain is undergoing a transformation with the adoption of new-generation and reusable launch vehicles. Several countries have focused on launching innovative and cost-effective satellites. For instance, in January 2020, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) announced plans to introduce low-cost satellite launch vehicles by re-engineering and redesigning space vehicles. In the same year, India's Reusable Launch Vehicle-Technology Demonstrator (RLV-TD) successfully underwent flight testing. SpaceX has also been actively developing a fully reusable space launch vehicle for multiple satellite launch missions, aiming to further reduce satellite launch costs and create new opportunities for low-cost satellite-based services using nano and microsatellite constellations. View the new Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our satellite propulsion system market report covers the following areas:

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Airbus SE, ArianeGroup, CU Aerospace, ESCO Technologies Inc., Eutelsat SA, Hispasat SA, IHI Corp., Inmarsat Global Ltd., Moog Inc., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., OHB SE, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Safran SA, SES SA, SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc., Starfish Space, Telesat Corp., Thaicom Public Co. Ltd., Thales Group, and Intelsat US LLC are some of the major market participants. Although the emergence of low-cost satellites will offer immense growth opportunities, insufficient thrust generation with all-electric propulsion systems will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Satellite Propulsion System Market 2023-2027: Trends

Propulsion by inert gases is an emerging trend shaping market growth. Xenon is an exceptionally rare gaseous element on Earth. Air Liquide, a key supplier of Xenon, employs proprietary technologies to extract it from the air, ensuring a sustainable supply through diversified sourcing methods. The company utilizes advanced analytical equipment to produce customer-specific Xenon, ranging from standard to ultra-high purity levels, serving various sectors like industrial, medical, electronics, and space industries. Xenon is particularly suitable for electric propulsion in satellites due to its density, ionization potential, and inertness. High-purity Xenon is used as a propellant for satellite orbit raising and station-keeping functions. Electric engines powered by Xenon, using solar panel energy, generate thrust, increasing satellite load capacity by approximately 50% and significantly reducing launch costs. Technavio predicts that over 30% of the satellite market will adopt Xenon-driven electric propulsion technology during the forecast period.

Satellite Propulsion System Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Satellite Propulsion System Market is segmented as below:

Type

Chemical Propulsion



Hybrid Propulsion



All-electric Propulsion

Application

MEO Satellite



GEO Satellite



LEO Satellite

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the chemical propulsion segment will be significant during the forecast period. Chemical propulsion systems have been conventionally favoured for satellite missions due to their ability to carry a significant amount of fuel. However, this is not feasible for nano and microsatellite designs. Additionally, once initiated, solid propellant propulsion systems cannot be stopped or restarted, necessitating the use of multiple stages for multiple burns. This further adds weight and restricts the payload-carrying capacity of satellites.

Satellite Propulsion System Market 2023-2027: Scope

Insufficient thrust generation with all-electric propulsion systems may hinder market growth. The increasing demand for nano and microsatellites in various sectors, such as civil, military, and commercial, necessitates meeting high-reliability standards and ensuring longer mission life. All-electric propulsion systems, which are common in small and low-cost satellites, offer numerous advantages over conventional chemical propulsion systems. However, they encounter challenges in withstanding satellite launches and space exposure conditions. During the launch of two electric-powered satellites, it was observed that the all-electric propulsion system initially provided less thrust compared to chemical fuels, resulting in a longer time for proper orbital adjustments. For instance, the Xenon-ion propulsion system generates approximately 0.165 N thrust, while conventional chemical fuels have thrust in the range of 10-20 N. As a result, satellite manufacturers and operators may face challenges during the forecast period when utilizing electric propulsion systems.

Satellite Propulsion System Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Satellite Propulsion System Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Satellite Propulsion System Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendors Offerings

Airbus SE - The company offers satellite propulsion systems such as all-electric satellites and satellites on-station maneuvers.

The company offers satellite propulsion systems such as all-electric satellites and satellites on-station maneuvers. ArianeGroup - The company offers satellite propulsion systems such as Hypergolic and Electric propulsion systems, and other satellite propulsion systems namely, ATV and MSG.

The company offers satellite propulsion systems such as Hypergolic and Electric propulsion systems, and other satellite propulsion systems namely, ATV and MSG. Eutelsat SA - The company offers Eutelsat 172B which is a communication satellite that uses Safran or Snecma PPS 5000 electric propulsion for initial orbit raising and all on-orbit maneuvers.

Satellite Propulsion System Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist satellite propulsion system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the satellite propulsion system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the satellite propulsion system market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of satellite propulsion system market vendors

Related Reports;

The small satellite market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.78% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,734.88 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (earth observation and remote sensing, satellite communication, navigation, and scientific research and others), type (minisatellite, nanosatellite, and microsatellite), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The low-cost solution deployment through micro- and nanosatellites is driving growth in a small satellite market.

The satellite transponder market share is expected to increase by USD 6.05 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.34%. This report extensively covers satellite transponder market segmentation by application (communication, EO, technology development, navigation, and space science) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The rising adoption of HTS Technology is notably driving the satellite transponder market growth.

Satellite Propulsion System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.72% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12,320.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 7.5 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Airbus SE, ArianeGroup, CU Aerospace, ESCO Technologies Inc., Eutelsat SA, Hispasat SA, IHI Corp., Inmarsat Global Ltd., Moog Inc., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., OHB SE, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Safran SA, SES SA, SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc., Starfish Space, Telesat Corp., Thaicom Public Co. Ltd., Thales Group, and Intelsat US LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

