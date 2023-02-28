Satellite Remote Sensing Global Market Report 2023: Machine Learning Opens New Frontiers in Satellite Imagery Analysis

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Satellite Remote Sensing: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Global Satellite Remote Sensing Market to Reach $7 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Satellite Remote Sensing estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Military & Intelligence, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.5% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Agriculture & Living Resources segment is readjusted to a revised 10.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.6% CAGR



The Satellite Remote Sensing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 9.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.6% CAGR.



Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.



Machine Learning Opens New Frontiers in Satellite Imagery Analysis

Satellite Imagery Data Presents Intriguing Gameplay for AI Applications

Innovations in Sensor Technology Paving Way for Commercialization of Space Technology

Developments in GIS Technologies Widen Image

Satellite Remote Sensing Momentum Enables Pathways to Understand Earth System

High Resolution Satellite Imaging Enables in-depth Tapping of Data

Big Data Results in Demand for Advanced Software Solutions

Private Sector Investments on Satellite Imagery Continue to Rise

Government Agencies Rely Satellite Remote Sensing for Various Purposes

Military & Intelligence: Key Application Segment

Oil & Gas Entities Rely on Satellite Remote Sensing for New Site Exploration & Infrastructure Monitoring

Utilities & Gas Distribution Firms Prioritize Satellite Imagery for Pipeline Corridor Planning

Satellite Remote Sensing Makes Steady Progress in the Mining Sector

Gold: A Widely Explored Mineral with Satellite Imagery

Rising Focus on Insurance GIS in the Insurance Sector Bodes Well for Market Growth

Growing Opportunities in Agriculture & Living Resources Vertical

Satellite Platforms Come to Fore in Precision Farming

Remote Sensing Holds Center-Stage Stance in Forest Monitoring & Management

Weather Monitoring & Forecasting: High-Growth Vertical

Satellite Platforms for Weather Monitoring & Forecasting: An Overview

Satellites Extend their Proficiency in Monitoring Synoptic Weather Systems

Satellites Easily Predict & Forecast Tropical Cyclones

Growing Adoption in Disaster Management Applications

Satellite Remote Sensing Gains Precedence in Marine Applications

Satellite Remote Sensing for Effective Biodiversity Management Programs

Natural Resources Monitoring Made Convenient with Satellite Imagery

Advancements in Remote Sensing Technologies for Biodiversity Monitoring

Satellite Remote Sensing to Help Evade Famine Impact

Volcanic Zone Identification with Satellite Remote Sensing

Satellite Remote Sensing Grabs Attention to Monitor & Map Alien Invasive Plants

