SATELLITE SOFTWARE LEADER ANTARIS ANNOUNCES CLOSE OF PREFERRED SEED FUNDING ROUND, BRINGING TOTAL RAISE TO NEARLY $10 MILLION

News provided by

Antaris

06 Sep, 2023, 06:45 ET

Streamlined Ventures led recent round of $3.5 million of new investment to further accelerate development of the Antaris Cloud Platform

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Antaris, the software platform for space, announced the company has closed a preferred seed funding round of $3.5 million, led by California-based Streamlined Ventures. In conjunction with its initial seed and seed extension rounds, Antaris has now raised nearly $10 million, significantly exceeding original seed-stage investment targets. Ullas Naik, Founder and General Partner of Streamlined Ventures, has joined the Antaris Board of Directors.

Continue Reading

"Our investors have been tremendous champions of Antaris at every step of the way," said Tom Barton, Co-Founder and CEO of Antaris. "The addition of Streamlined Ventures to our strong investor base will help us to accelerate the next stage of our growth, and we welcome Ullas to our Board of Directors."

"This is an incredibly exciting time for the space ecosystem," noted Ullas Naik, Founder and General Partner of Streamlined Ventures. "Antaris is the first company we've seen that is committed to building a pure-play software and SaaS company to support satellites and space data networking. This platform is game-changing for anyone looking to put a satellite into orbit or to operate satellite constellations."

The round also includes additional investment from existing insiders—including venture capital firms HCVC, E2MC and Antaris founders. The company's first seed round and a recent seed extension were completed in partnership with existing investors Acequia Capital, HCVC, Possible Ventures, Lockheed Martin Ventures, E2MC and Ananth Technologies.

Antaris was recently awarded a contract to support the US Department of Defense and is preparing to launch its second technology demonstration satellite, JANUS-2, in the coming months.

About Antaris
Antaris, the software platform for space, is on a mission to make space open, accessible and scalable. We dramatically simplify the design, simulation and operation of satellites, giving customers the flexibility and security to deliver mission success at a fraction of typical costs. Learn more at www.antaris.space

SOURCE Antaris

Also from this source

Space Software Pioneer Antaris™ Awarded a $1.7 Million Small Business Innovation Research Contract to Support the United States Department of Defense

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.