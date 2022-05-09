Satellite Spectrum Monitoring Market Is Set To Reach $6,127.3 Million by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the global satellite spectrum monitoring market size was around $3,291.2 million, and it is set to reach $6,127.3 million by 2030, advancing at a 7.1% CAGR from 2021 to 2030, according to P&S Intelligence. Companies such as Amazon and SpaceX have recently launched a number of satellites for internet applications and broadband, will has led to the high usage of wireless technology, thus crowding the unlicensed spectrum. This has created the need for more-efficient monitoring of the spectrum, to allow for adequate networking bandwidths for various applications.

The satellite spectrum monitoring market expansion is ascribed to the growing spectrum congestion as a result of the advancements in technologies that rely on the internet. Additionally, satellite communication (SATCOM) growth is increasing signal interference. Moreover, reusable launch vehicles, air-breathing propulsion systems, 3D printed electronic structures and components, and air-breathing propulsion systems are some factors that propel market growth.

In 2021, the North American satellite spectrum monitoring market was the largest, and it is also predicted to grow at a significant CAGR from 2021 to 2030. This is because several firms in the region have heavily invested in marketing and developing solutions for satellite spectrum monitoring.

For instance, Anritsu Corporation introduced the Field Master Pro MS2090A handheld Spectrum analyzer in January 2021 to meet the needs of the military and other government organizations. It aids in the maintenance, troubleshooting, and installation of military radar systems, by allowing for the measurement of extremely narrow pulses.

to meet the needs of the military and other government organizations. It aids in the maintenance, troubleshooting, and installation of military radar systems, by allowing for the measurement of extremely narrow pulses. Calian Group Ltd. introduced the Decimator D4 fourth-generation spectrum analyzer for detecting signal faults and monitoring RF communications, in June 2020 . It uses a modern engine to process signals and decode and demodulate satellite signals, for a more-thorough analysis and inspection than conventional spectrum screens.

. It uses a modern engine to process signals and decode and demodulate satellite signals, for a more-thorough analysis and inspection than conventional spectrum screens. The introduction of 5G connectivity is also propelling this category forward. It is useful in numerous applications like fixed satellite services, satellite uplinks and downlinks, broadcast services, weather radars, and air traffic control systems.

Moreover, in 2020, the global space industry's size stood at approximately $371 billion , according to Satellite Industry Associations (SIA), and its continued growth is expected to propel the demand for satellite spectrum monitoring in the coming years.

, according to Satellite Industry Associations (SIA), and its continued growth is expected to propel the demand for satellite spectrum monitoring in the coming years. More than 60% of the revenue was generated by the hardware solution category in 2021 because satellite signal monitoring systems are quick and effective. Hardware solutions confirm satellite signal integrity up to 27 GHz, by monitoring huge blocks of spectrum.

Cloud-based satellite spectrum monitoring solutions are now being used to overcome the monitoring problem. This method allows sensor nodes to send monitoring data straight to the cloud, from where it is then carried using powerful cloud computing techniques with high extensibility and flexibility. The implementation of a cloud-based monitoring strategy decreases the overhead of communication links and boosts performance.

To achieve a substantial standing in the satellite spectrum monitoring market, companies have been participating in product releases. These companies are Narda Safety Test Solutions, National Instruments Corporation, Keysight Technologies Inc., Avcom of Virginia Inc., Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., Calian Group Ltd., Advanced Technologies, Integrasys S.A., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH& Co., and ST Engineering iDirect.

