Satellite Symposium Addresses The Role of Advanced Multiplex Molecular Testing in Diagnostic Stewardship

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With infectious diseases ranking as the third leading cause of death globally and the growing health threat of antimicrobial resistance, multiplex molecular assays are emerging as a powerful new diagnostics tool. During a live satellite symposium held during IDWeek 2024, three global infectious disease experts will be addressing emerging challenges and highlighting how these assays can transform diagnostic stewardship. The program was planned and developed by Medavera, Inc., a leading provider of medical education.

IDWeek 2024 is the joint annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, the HIV Medicine Association, the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society and the Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists.

This free symposium Navigating Advanced Testing Options to Improve Diagnostic Stewardship will be available to IDWeek 2024 attendees. It will be held on Wednesday, October 16th at the JW Marriott Los Angeles, Platinum Ballroom A-C, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (PST). A buffet lunch will be provided.

The expert presenters include:

Vittorio Sambri, MD, PhD – Director of the Department of Laboratory and Transfusion Medicine at AUSL Romagna, Head of the Unit of Microbiology at the Greater Romagna Area Hub Laboratory and Full Professor of Microbiology for DIMEC at the University of Bologna. With over 225 publications, Dr. Sambri is an authority on emerging infectious diseases and innovative diagnostic methodologies.

Laila Eugenia Woc-Colburn , MD, DTM&H, FIDSA – Associate Professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Emory University School of Medicine . Dr. Woc-Colburn is a prominent figure in tropical medicine and infectious disease education with valuable insights on the diagnostic challenges of diverse patient populations.

, MD, DTM&H, FIDSA – Associate Professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases at . Dr. Woc-Colburn is a prominent figure in tropical medicine and infectious disease education with valuable insights on the diagnostic challenges of diverse patient populations. Blake W. Buchan , PhD, D(ABMM) – Professor of Pathology and Director of Clinical Microbiology at the Medical College of Wisconsin . Dr. Buchan is an expert in molecular diagnostics, with extensive experience in clinical trials for novel diagnostic assays for bacterial, viral, and fungal pathogens.

There will be an opportunity to engage with the panelists during a live Q & A session following the presentations. This program is accredited for up to 1.5 continuing education hours/credits for physicians, nurses, laboratory professionals, and pharmacists.

Pre-registration is available at www.StewardshipCME.com

This activity was planned and developed by Medavera, Inc. Educational support was provided by QuidelOrtho. This program is not an official event, nor sponsored, endorsed, or accredited by IDWeek.

