Satellite-to-Phone Solution Global Market Analysis and Forecast 2023-2033, Featuring Globalstar, Intelsat,Space X, Verizon, Ericsson & Qualcomm Technologies

News provided by

Research and Markets

28 Dec, 2023, 05:15 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Satellite-to-Phone Solution Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Frequency Band, Services, Pricing Model, Component, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report constitutes an extensive study of the satellite-to-phone solution industry. The satellite-to-phone solution market is segmented on the basis of frequency band {Ku, Ka, and K Band (13 GHz - 40 GHz), C and X Band (4 GHz - 12 GHz), L and S Band (1 GHz - 4 GHz)}, by services (Video and Voice Services, Data Services and Emergency Services (SoS)), by pricing model (Subscription-based and Pay-per-use) by component value and volume data (hardware and software).

The report also covers the more than 20 companies and over 50 companies across the report which include satellite operators, telecom operators, and key component providers.

The satellite-to-phone solution market is segregated into four major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions, along with country-level analyses, is provided in the market study.

How can this report add value to an organization?

  • Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global satellite-to-phone solution market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture. The favored strategy for the companies has been a business expansion to strengthen their positions in the satellite-to-phone solution market.
  • Competitive Strategy: A detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global satellite-to-phone solution market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

  • Globalstar
  • Intelsat
  • Iridium Communications
  • Space X
  • Viasat Inc.
  • AST Spacemobile
  • Deutsche Telekom
  • Lynk Global
  • T-Mobile USA Inc.
  • Verizon
  • Ericsson
  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
  • MediaTek.
  • Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Key Questions Answered:

  • What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global satellite-to-phone solution market?
  • How will the industry evolve during the forecast period between 2023 and 2033?
  • What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to stand out in this market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets
1.1 Industry Outlook
1.1.1 Evolution of Satellite-to-Phone Solution Market
1.1.2 Communication Satellite Constellation Scenario (2022-2033)
1.1.3 Emerging Remote Connectivity Services
1.1.4 Evolving Small-satellite Constellations for Connectivity Services
1.1.5 On-going and Up-coming Satellite-to-phone solution programs
1.1.6 New Hardware for Direct-to-Satellite Connectivity
1.1.7 Start-ups and Investment Landscape
1.1.8 Evolving Hybrid Connectivity Networks (Terrestrial & Satellite)
1.1.9 Supply Chain Dynamics
1.1.10 5G and 3GPP: Fundamental Drivers for Telecom Market and the overall integration of satellite capabilities
1.2 Business Dynamics

2 Product
2.1 Global Satellite-to-Phone Solution Market (by Frequency Band)
2.1.1 Market Overview
2.1.1.1 Demand Analysis of Satellite-to-Phone Solution Market, by Frequency Band, Value Data
2.1.2 Ku, Ka, and K Band (13 GHz - 40 GHz)
2.1.3 C and X Band (4 GHz - 12 GHz)
2.1.4 L and S Band (1 GHz - 4 GHz)
2.2 Global Satellite-to-Phone Solution Market (by Services)
2.2.1 Market Overview
2.2.1.1 Demand Analysis of Satellite-to-Phone Solution Market, by Services, Value Data
2.2.2 Video and Voice Services
2.2.3 Data Services
2.2.4 Emergency Services (SoS)
2.3 Global Satellite-to-Phone Solution Market (by Pricing Model)
2.3.1 Market Overview
2.3.1.1 Demand Analysis of Satellite-to-Phone Solution Market, by Pricing Model, Value Data
2.3.2 Subscription-based
2.3.3 Pay-per-use
2.4 Global Satellite-to-Phone Solution Market (by Component)
2.4.1 Market Overview
2.4.1.1 Demand Analysis of Satellite-to-Phone Solution Market, by Component, Value and Volume Data
2.4.2 Hardware
2.4.2.1 Cellular Modem RF
2.4.3 Software

3 Region
3.1 Global Satellite-to-Phone Solution Market (by Region)
3.2 North America
3.3 Europe
3.4 Asia-Pacific
3.5 Rest-of-the-World

4 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

  • Globalstar
  • Intelsat
  • Iridium Communications
  • Space X
  • Viasat Inc.
  • AST Spacemobile
  • Deutsche Telekom
  • Lynk Global
  • T-Mobile USA Inc.
  • Verizon
  • Ericsson
  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
  • MediaTek.
  • Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sda028

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Sales Intelligence Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030, Featuring Clearbit, DueDil, EverString Technology, FullContact, Insideview, Relationship Capital Partners & Zoom

Global Sales Intelligence Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030, Featuring Clearbit, DueDil, EverString Technology, FullContact, Insideview, Relationship Capital Partners & Zoom

The "Global Sales Intelligence Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Offering (Software, Service), Application (Data Management, Lead...
Pharmaceutical Excipients Industry Analysis 2024-2033 Featuring International Flavors & Fragrances, Ashland, DuPont, BASF, and More

Pharmaceutical Excipients Industry Analysis 2024-2033 Featuring International Flavors & Fragrances, Ashland, DuPont, BASF, and More

The "Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market: Focus on Application, Formulation, Functionality, Product, Region, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.