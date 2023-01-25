DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Satellite Transponders Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global satellite transponders market.



The global satellite transponders market is expected to grow from $17.64 billion in 2021 to $18.38 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.19%. The satellite transponders market is expected to grow to $22.54 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.24%.

Major players in the satellite transponders market are Arabsat, Eutelsat Communications SA, Intesat SA, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, Telesat Canada, Thaicom Public Company Limited, Singapore Telecommunication Limited (Singtel), Star One, ABS Global Ltd, Viasat, Antrix Corporation Limited, and Intelsat.



The satellite transponders market consists of sales of satellite transponders and related solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to subsystems of satellite space segments that transmit and receive signals between antennas and satellite.

It employs a network of interconnected small chip-sized circuits to generate a communications channel. These circuits are built into satellites to offer bandwidth and power over specific radio frequencies. The frequency values during transmission and receiving are varied to avoid the inference between the signal transmissions.



The major bandwidths in the satellite transponders include C Band, Ku Band, Ka-Band, and K Band. The Ku band satellite transponders are used for satellite television and NASA tracking data relay satellite which is used in the space shuttle, and international space stations (ISS). The services offered by satellite transponders include leasing, maintenance & support. The major applications of satellite transponders include commercial communications, government communications, navigation, remote sensing, and R&D.



North America was the largest region in the satellite transponders market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the satellite transponders market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing demand for consumer broadband and corporate enterprise networks is expected to boost the satellite transponder market. The rise in end-to-end network visibility is becoming increasingly important as networks become more complex. In reality, consumer broadband and corporate enterprise networks rapidly reaffirm access to the metro and wide-area networks.

For instance, in March 2020, in a report published by the US-based networking hardware provider, Cisco the quantitative forecast for the expansion of internet users, devices, connections, network performance, and new application requirements in 2023 is 3.6 networked devices per unit of population, up from 2.4 networked devices per unit in 2018.

Furthermore, according to a report published by OECD, demand for broadband communication services has skyrocketed, with operators reporting a 60% increase in internet traffic compared to pre-crisis levels. Therefore the increasing demand for IP-connected devices and consumer broadband is expected to boost demand for satellite transponder during the forecast period.



Technology development is the key trend gaining popularity in the satellite transponders market. Industry 4.0 has been driven by technologies such as IoT, 4G/5G, cloud computing, AI/ML, digital twins, SASE (Secure Access Service Edge), cybersecurity, and edge computing, which necessitates networks to scale in sync with these technologies.

For instance, in November 2021, Iridium Certus, a US-based satellite communications company, launched the "Midband" service that is commercially available to maritime, land mobile, IoT, aviation, and government customers. It has unique type capabilities with the support of IP data that will speed up transferring essential information such as images and emails to remote locations with the capacity of satellite communication, low profile antennas, and battery-powered devices.



In November 2021, Viasat Inc., an American communications company, acquired Inmarsat for $7.3 billion, comprised of $850.0 million in cash and the assumption of $3.4 billion of net debt. This acquisition between Viasat Inc and Inmarsat will establish a major global communications innovation with increased scale and scope to connect the world economically, securely, and reliably. Inmarsat is a UK-based satellite telecommunications company offering global mobile services.



The countries covered in the satellite transponders market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

