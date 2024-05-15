Satellos Bioscience Inc. Opens the Market
May 15, 2024, 11:04 ET
TORONTO, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Frank Gleeson Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Satellos Bioscience Inc. (TSX: MSCL) ("Satellos" or the "Company"), and his team joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the Company's graduation to TSX.
Satellos is a publicly traded biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-improving medicines to treat degenerative muscle diseases. For more information, visit www.satellos.com.
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
