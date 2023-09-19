Sathish Krishnan Develops Cloud Migration Strategies for Digital Transformation and Enterprise Sustainability

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's digital landscape, it is essential for enterprises to modernize how they conduct business and leverage critical data. With business strategy becoming increasingly data-fueled, organizations must adopt current data storage and procurement measures that increase capacity, functionality, and scalability while reducing maintenance needs and costs. Cloud computing provides on-demand availability to operational resources and data across multiple systems from anywhere with an internet connection. As companies of all sizes migrate digital operations to the cloud, it is vital that they seek the guidance of industry experts to maximize their efforts, sidestep challenges, and ensure enterprise sustainability.

Sathish Krishnan is an expert in cloud computing and cloud migration strategies. As a dedicated AWS, Azure, and GCP architect, he has a long history of designing comprehensive frameworks focused on security, reliability, performance, sustainability, operational efficiency, and cost optimization. His success comes from understanding that cloud migration is not a one-size-fits-all process. "Every organization requires a strategy tailored to their unique and specific business needs when transitioning from on-premise data centers to the cloud. But before implementing cloud migration, it's important to assess each of these needs to ensure migratory efficiency," Krishnan says.

With more than 15 years of highly specialized experience, Krishnan has successfully architected numerous migrations and modernizations for customers running on-premises and legacy platforms. By harnessing open-source and cloud-native technologies to create scalable and user-centric systems, he remains a strong negotiator with excellent value-driven solutions for global enterprises.

Krishnan's expertise has been featured in a number of publications and scholarly journals. Recently, in an article featured at IEEE Computer Society Tech News, he addressed the two of the most significant factors to consider when assessing the role of cloud computing within a business' infrastructure: sustainability and efficiency, which drive both the private and public sectors. "As concerns about sustainability and climate change drive transformations in both the private and public sectors, more organizations and countries are adopting environmental goals to address their greenhouse gas emissions," Krishnan said.

In his article, Krishnan cites research from Virginia Tech and UC Berkeley that indicates that hyperscale cloud-based data centers remain far more efficient, generating only 0.15 tons of CO2-equivalent per computing workload compared to the 0.75 tons generated by internal data centers. In November 2021, Krishnan worked with Ness Tech to migrate On-Prem Hadoop Clusters to Google Cloud DataProc Clusters. This reduced the data center footprint and cost by more than 80 percent.

"With technology playing an ever-increasing role in people's daily lives and concerns about carbon emissions and climate change steadily growing, cloud computing is well-positioned as a less carbon-reliant alternative to traditional data centers… [cloud computing helps] companies improve efficiency and support their sustainability goals," Krishnan said.

