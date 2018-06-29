Satiating a Sweet Tooth is No Longer Pie-in-the-Sky as Interstate Hotels & Resorts Launches a New Pie Program

Nothing is more Americana than Apple Pie, and between now and Dec. 31, through a partnership with Sweet Street Desserts, full-service hotels at Interstate will add three pies-by-the-slice to lunch and dinner menus. As part of the evolution of the new Interstate, the brand is challenging the norm for food and beverage, bringing new ideas and excitement as guests' expectations for locally inspired and authentic food and beverage increase.

Interstate's passion for cuisine has led to partnerships with leading chefs and mixologists for menu development, culinary team training and engaging guest experiences across Interstate's portfolio. And no matter how you slice it, the three made from-scratch pies being featured are delectable – the Big Apple Pie, Key Lime Pie and Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie – sourced with authentic ingredients, from hand-selected South American chocolates to locally harvested crisp apples. Over 25 percent of U.S. restaurant menus feature pies; Apple, Key Lime and Chocolate are the top three pie varieties with the greatest menu penetration across the board.

Interstate chose to partner with Sweet Street Desserts, established in 1979, when founder Sandy Solomon began selling classic American cookies from her garage in Reading, Pa. Since then, the company has flourished to become a leading innovator in the dessert industry, serving up sweet treats in more than 70 countries globally.

Solomon was handed down her mother's cherished recipes and began crafting pies after being inspired by the local Farm Stand pies she experienced growing up. All pies use the freshest ingredients, eliminating GMO's, using hormone-free dairy products and removing artificial ingredients. Starting with the Big Apple Pie, featuring a flaky, buttery crust, it is filled with mounds of tart, fresh, crisp handpicked apples and is true to its simple American roots. A refreshing creamy, tangy and tarty flavor enveloped in a sweet graham cracker crust — the Key Lime Pie uses only the freshest key lime juice, from the Florida Keys. Lastly, the mouth-watering blend of peanut butter and chocolate, like biting into a Peanut Butter Cup, was the inspiration for the rich Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie. It's a creamy, crunchy and crave-able favorite featuring a thick graham cracker peanut butter crust cradling a silky dark chocolate mousse, topped with creamy peanut butter filling and chunks of Reese's inside and out.

A global leader in third-party hotel management, Interstate Hotels & Resorts' depth of experience across all lodging segments and asset classes drives results in each of its managed hotels worldwide. For more information on Interstate Hotels & Resorts, visit www.InterstateHotels.com.

About Interstate Hotels & Resorts

Interstate Hotels & Resorts is the leading U.S.-based global hotel management company, operating branded full- and select-service hotels, resorts, convention centers, and independent hotels. Currently, Interstate's global portfolio represents 550 properties in 12 countries inclusive of committed pipeline of signed hotels under construction or development around the world. The Company's experienced operators, industry leading platforms, and extensive management capabilities produce exceptional guest experiences and optimal returns for hotel owners and investors. For more information, please visit www.interstatehotels.com, or follow Interstate on Facebook and LinkedIn.

