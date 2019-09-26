Satinder Dhillon Launches Campaign to Run for Prime Minister of Canada - Forms the New 'Justice and Equality Party'

To read more about the Justice and Equality Party of Canada please visit:

http://www.justiceandequalityparty.com

Dhillon is the founder and leader of the party and Emmet Pierce is the Chief Agent of the party.

Pierce and Dhillon have known each other for over a decade and a half. Pierce is a researcher and consultant who attended Carleton University in Ottawa and Langara College in Vancouver.

Dhillon, who has a blog on the Huffington Post, has been globally recognized for his work.

Having fearlessly faced down the legal system, Dhillon knows first hand what oppression feels like in Canada. Dhillon is well known for having fought for many years, tirelessly defending freedom of speech in Canada. During this long running saga, which involved KPMG (the world's 4th largest accounting firm), authorities compared Dhillon to Malcolm X and Gandhi.

Dhillon voluntarily chose to go to prison rather than back down to threats he faced from the government, KPMG and others, while defending truthful blogs that he wrote about lawyers, accountants, judges, government officials, and many others in Canada.

There are 338 districts (or ridings as they are referred to in Canada), and if over half of those running under the Justice and Equality Party banner win, then Dhillon, 41, would become the second youngest Prime Minister in Canadian history. Joe Clark of the Conservative party was the youngest ever elected to the position at the age of 39 in 1979. Current Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was 43 years old when he was elected in 2015.

To read more about Satinder Dhillon please visit:

https://www.satinderdhillon.com/

To read more about Emmet Pierce please visit:

http://www.emmetpierce.ca/

To read Dhillon's blog on the Huffington Post please visit:

https://www.huffpost.com/author/satinder-dhillon

For more information about the movie about Dhillon's life:

http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14758274.htm and http://satinderdhillonmovie.blogspot.com/

For the full story about the Justice and Equality Party of Canada - T-321-19 and how it came to be please visit:

https://justiceandequalityparty.blogspot.com/

SOURCE Satinder Dhillon

Related Links

http://www.satinderdhillon.com

