SatisFacts & ApartmentRatings Detail Powerful Capabilities of Online Reputation Management Solution

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SatisFacts & ApartmentRatings, a resident satisfaction survey organization trusted by the multifamily industry for more than 20 years, today shared details about the powerful capabilities of its full-service Online Reputation Management (ORM) solution, and how it helps multifamily companies and communities grow revenue and improve ROI.

ORM is a comprehensive, mobile-responsive solution that provides multifamily companies and communities with an in-depth view of overall performance — and extensive metrics — spanning all online review and social media platforms. This aggregation of data is designed to help multifamily companies and communities mitigate reputation risk and improve their online reputation across the web to attract and retain residents.

The Critical Role of Reputation Management In The Renter Journey

Data from the 2024 SatisFacts Online Renter Study demonstrates the importance of online reputation management in the multifamily industry:

More than 73% of consumers trust online reviews and comments from customers when deciding to do business with an apartment community or property management company. However, 64% of renters don't trust only all-positive feedback

and content when evaluating a company or community online, and would be less likely to consider living there. The use of social media as a source of information used by renters during their apartment search has shown consistent growth over the past 12 years, increasing 40% over the last two years.

and content when evaluating a company or community online, and would be less likely to consider living there. The use of social media as a source of information used by renters during their apartment search has shown consistent growth over the past 12 years, increasing 40% over the last two years.

With this digital backdrop in mind, ORM offers three key capabilities — along with custom reporting and expert educational guidance — to assist operations teams in prioritizing the most relevant and impactful insights to make informed decisions based on real customer feedback:

The ability to monitor and respond to mentions across the web to maintain a positive brand image
The ability to automate postings

across social media platforms
The ability to optimize online visibility and enhance local SEO to maintain consistent brand messaging

across social media platforms The ability to optimize online visibility and enhance local SEO to maintain consistent brand messaging

ORM stands in a league of its own, going beyond being a mere set-and-forget tool. It is the only comprehensive solution combining AI-driven technology, an extensive database of verified resident data and multifamily benchmarks spanning over two decades, and a team of experts who collaborate closely with clients to track progress, offer continual education, and implement actionable strategies. The outcomes speak for themselves with tangible improvements in resident satisfaction, enhanced retention rates, and increased revenue generation.

ORM is part of SatisFacts & ApartmentRatings' intuitive EXCHANGE platform, which provides a single login solution for survey feedback from residents and employees, custom reporting, review management and response, and reputation management. With ORM enabled on the EXCHANGE platform, multifamily community operators can easily manage all internal survey feedback, listings, web content, and online reviews and responses in real-time to streamline operations, enable collaboration across corporate and onsite teams, and ensure brand consistency.

"In an era where consumers are relying so heavily on the internet to guide them in their purchasing decisions, a business' online reputation has never been more important," said James Watters, Director of Operations, at SatisFacts & ApartmentRatings. "Our ORM solution is a powerful example of our commitment to equip property management companies with the data and guidance to maximize their residents' satisfaction, and the tools to be able to monitor it from every angle."

SatisFacts & ApartmentRatings provides a comprehensive suite of tools and solutions to ensure success in resident retention, review management, online reputation, and employee satisfaction – including pioneering The Experience & Performance Intelligence Quotient (epIQ) Index, the only resident-facing multifamily reputation score.

As multifamily's leading provider of employee and resident surveys and largest source for verified online renter reviews, our robust platform provides extensive AI-driven data analysis and unrivaled education with custom action plans to better attract, understand, and retain customers, with proven reduction in turnover and vacancy, and increased NOI. Learn more at SatisFacts.com or on LinkedIn.

