SatisFacts & ApartmentRatings exec Diane Van Lear named Pennsylvania Apartment Association's Supplier of the Year

Recognition underscores mission to be a powerful partner in helping the multifamily industry reach customer service, resident retention, and NOI targets

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SatisFacts ( www.SatisFacts.com ) and ApartmentRatings ( www.ApartmentRatings.com ) are pleased to announce that Regional Vice President of Sales Diane Van Lear has been named Supplier of the Year in the Pennsylvania Apartment Association's 2023 Keystone Awards.

The Pennsylvania Apartment Association (PAA) is one of the 10 largest apartment associations in the United States, with a current membership of 315 property management companies consisting of more than 280,000 units. PAA also has over 375 supplier-members across Pennsylvania.

An impactful member of the SatisFacts and ApartmentRatings team since joining in November 2018, Van Lear currently serves as Regional Vice President of Sales for Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, West Virginia, as well as all Military Housing – representing a total of 70 management companies with 532,972 units in her region.

Additionally, Van Lear is an active member of PAA and serves on numerous committees and councils such as the Legislative Committee/Government Affairs, Education Committee, Pennsylvania Suppliers Council (PSC), Eastern Regional Advisory Council, and is co-chair of the PAA Business Exchange. On a national level, Van Lear advocates for the multifamily industry through annual attendance at NAA Advocate and serving on the marketing subcommittee for the National Supplier Council.

Van Lear's commitment to her clients and to the multifamily industry at large is evident, as she received 80% of the votes to earn the 2023 Supplier of the Year award.

"Diane personifies our mission to be an invaluable partner to the multifamily industry by providing powerful first-party data and technology solutions and the expert education needed to help the industry achieve their customer service, resident retention, and NOI goals," said James Watters, Director of Operations at SatisFacts and ApartmentRatings.

"As a dedicated association partner, committee member, avid supporter of military housing providers, and recipient of Berger Communities' 2022 Supplier of the Year, it is no surprise to see that Diane has been recognized as this year's PAA Supplier of the Year," Watters added. "Congratulations, Diane!"

About SatisFacts

SatisFacts is the leading provider of resident surveys and multifamily housing industry research, focusing on resident retention and reputation management. With over 20 years of experience serving more than 3 million units nationwide, SatisFacts' surveys provide actionable feedback to help increase resident satisfaction and property management companies' overall bottom lines. To learn more about the services we provide, please visit www.satisfacts.com .

About ApartmentRatings

Launched in 2000, ApartmentRatings is the most comprehensive and trusted resource for renters nationwide. With over 3.6 million reviews and counting, ApartmentRatings.com provides a fundamental platform where residents and prospects can share their experiences as well as obtain reliable and authentic information when searching for the right place to call home.

SatisFacts and ApartmentRatings are divisions of Internet Brands® .

SOURCE SatisFacts Research