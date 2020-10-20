Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth With Less Than 1g Of Sugar: Meet New Quest Peanut Butter Cups

"People are indulging in sweet treats during these challenging times, but that doesn't mean they want to abandon their health goals," said Linda Zink, Chief Marketing Officer for Quest Nutrition. "Our goal is to disrupt all the food categories people crave with better-for-you options that offer low sugar, low net carbs and high quality, complete protein; first chips, cookies, pizza and now confections."

Almost two thirds of consumers say they are eager to reduce or avoid sugar completely1. However, that doesn't mean cravings for sugar have gone away; in fact, it's quite the opposite – categories commonly known for their high sugar content are growing, according to Nielsen2.Quest Peanut Butter Cups offer a way for people to feed their cravings for the melt-in-your-mouth chocolate and peanut butter flavor combination, without nutritional compromise.

Quest Peanut Butter Cups are available in 2 ct. packs for $2.49, 4 ct. packs for $7.99 and 12 ct. packs for $24.99. Available now at Target, Walmart, Amazon, Vitamin Shoppe, GNC, Hy-Vee, Wegmans, Speedway, Giant Eagle, Questnutrition.com and most specialty health stores.

Quest Nutrition is committed to making consumers' cravings work for them, not against them. With high quality, delicious, functional foods with no nutritional compromise, Quest helps active, health-conscious people achieve their goals. Quest products are available across all 50 states and in over 90 countries world-wide. To learn more about Quest Nutrition, visit www.questnutrition.com .

