Satisfy Your Wanderlust in Greater Fort Lauderdale This Summer With Special Vacation Like a VIP Promotion and 2-for-1 Savings Card

GREATER FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Fort Lauderdale is offering ways to satisfy your wanderlust and your wallet with enticing special offers and VIP hotel packages at the destination's top-tier properties. The Vacation Like a VIP promotion and destination-wide 2-for-1 Summer Savings program runs May 1 - September 30, 2019, with hotel stays starting at $159.

"With our summer value programs, our visitors can discover a vacation that goes beyond ordinary, as they indulge in the ultimate VIP experience in Greater Fort Lauderdale with our Resort Collection hotels and unique attractions," said Stacy Ritter, president and CEO of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau. "Whether you're looking for a romantic getaway, family reunion, or just a summer trip, these savings offer various experiences that appeal to all, such as watersports, shopping, dining, art and cultural tours."

The Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau's Summer Savings 2-for-1 card features more than 40 BOGO (buy one, get one) special offers to play on land, sand and sea, including options for boating/cruising, diving/snorkeling, museums, nature, restaurants, shopping, watersports, and spa and fitness.

Highlights of the 2-for-1 Summer Savings experience include airboat rides through the Everglades with Billie Swamp Safari, Sawgrass Recreation Park, and Everglades Holiday Park, surfing on the FlowRider at Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort, as well as other water-adventure activities such as scuba diving and snorkeling excursions, kayaking, paddle boarding, canoeing, surfing, boogie boarding, fishing trips, sailing excursions and Water Taxi tours. Explore Butterfly World with more than 20,000 live butterflies. Art, history and science come together at area museums and historic sites including the Bonnet House Museum & Gardens, Museum of Discovery and Science, History Fort Lauderdale, Young At Art Museum, NSU Art Museum, Art and Culture Center/Hollywood, Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum, and the Historic Stranahan House.

The summer 2019 Vacation Like a VIP promotion, which runs at the same time, is offered exclusively at the destination's Resort Collection properties. Participating hotels include Bonaventure Resort & Spa, Costa Hollywood Beach Resort, The Diplomat Beach Resort, Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa, Fort Lauderdale Marriott Pompano Beach Resort & Spa, Lago Mar Beach Resort & Club, Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort, Sonesta Fort Lauderdale, The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale, W Fort Lauderdale and Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort.

Highlights of the Vacation Like a VIP package include the following:

Hotel rates starting from $159 per night, based on a minimum two-night stay, depending on property and availability.

$100 resort credit applied to food & beverage, spa, pool/beach cabana, water activities, kid's programs

Complimentary on-the-go, sleek power bank, courtesy of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau

Summer Savings cards with 2-for-1 offers

Complimentary access to The Colonnade Outlets at Sawgrass Mills Luxury Lounge with amenities including welcome refreshments, luxury concierge, complimentary valet parking and much more.

For a complete listing of deals and to download a 2-for-1 Summer Savings card, visit sunny.org/summer. For more information, to check out the Vacation Like a VIP offerings or book a visit, go to sunny.org/VIP.

About Greater Fort Lauderdale

From the seagrass to the sawgrass, Greater Fort Lauderdale, located in Broward County, boasts more than 35,000 lodging accommodations at a variety of hotels, luxury spa resorts, and Superior Small Lodgings reflecting a "beach chic" vibe. Visitors enjoy 23 miles of Blue Wave certified beaches, discover 300+ miles of inland waterways that run from the Intracoastal Waterway to the Everglades, dine at thousands of restaurants and eateries, get immersed in a thriving arts and culture scene and indulge in top shopping.

For more information, contact the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau at (800) 22-SUNNY or visit sunny.org. Get social and engage with Greater Fort Lauderdale on social media channels including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest: @VisitLauderdale.

