Satisfyer Announces Extensive Expansion to 6,700+ CVS Stores

Satisfyer has embarked on one of its most significant retail expansions to date through a strategic partnership with CVS.

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading brand in sex tech innovation, Satisfyer was established in 2016 when it set the tone with the launch of its iconic Satisfyer Pro 2 with Air-Pulse Technology, now a global bestseller. It has become the fastest-growing company in the sexual wellness industry. The winner of two CES awards, including for its popular Satisfyer Connect app, Satisfyer is making the greatest advancements in pleasure, with premium-quality designs that are affordable and accessible.

With the company's latest expansion, Satisfyer will now be available at over 6,700 CVS locations across the United States.

Satisfyer began its partnership with CVS in June 2024 with 19 items online, as well as two items, the Satisfyer Strengthening Balls and Satisfyer Yoni Power 2, launched in-store at over 3,000 CVS locations in July 2024. Satisfyer's online presence at CVS includes Satisfyer Pro 2 Generation 2 , and of some of its best-selling products in a variety of categories for individuals and couples, for solo and partnered play.

Its latest launch on September 20th will bring Satisfyer's footprint up to over 6,700 stores, along with an additional item, the menstrual cup Satisfyer Feel Confident.

"Our continued success and expansion into CVS stores is a perfect example of the growing demand for a sexual wellness brand that connects with its consumers on every level, at their nearest convenience," said Ivan Contreras, US President at Satisfyer. "Satisfyer is the fastest-growing sexual wellness brand in the world, and we're looking forward to making the category even more accessible and mainstream with our continued partnership with CVS."

About Satisfyer

Blending tech innovation and sexual health, Satisfyer is a sexual wellness brand dedicated to creating pleasurable, multi-sensory experiences for consumers. Established in 2016, Satisfyer set the tone within the industry, proclaiming that sexual health is for everyone, regardless of their sexual preference, socio-economic background, age, gender or skill level.

Available in more than 100 countries, with over 200 products and over 500 design awards, Satisfyer offers the most comprehensive and robust assortment of high-quality devices, all at accessible prices. Satisfyer leads the category in many countries, due to its marquee product, the Pro 2 Generation 2, which is the most sold sexual wellness device in the world. For more information, please visit www.satisfyer.com .

SOURCE Satisfyer