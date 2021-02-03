Satisfyer Announces Global Valentine's Day Giveaway Of 1,400 Pleasure Products For Couples In Long Distance Relationships

To enter, couples can visit US.Satisfyer.com/US/Valentine now through February 14 th and answer a few questions about their relationship and their preferences for pleasure products. Individuals will have the opportunity to select from either the Satisfyer Curvy 2+ , which features Satisfyer's award-winning air pulse technology or the Satisfyer Royal One , a c-ring that assists with extended pleasure. Both are app-enabled to work with Satisfyer's new app, Satisfyer Connect. In the United States, 250 couples will be selected to win.

"We know the past year has been difficult for everyone, but especially for those in long-distance relationships who haven't been able to see each other for months on end. We wanted to do something special for them this Valentine's Day, and we're excited to give them the opportunity to connect from afar with Satisfyer Connect and our new app-enabled products," said Jerome Bensimon, head of Satisfyer sales in the U.S.

A survey by Satisfyer conducted by Harris Poll found that one in three (34%) of adults say they wish there was a better way to connect with a partner for virtual sex and pleasure. With the free Satisfyer Connect app and app-compatible products, individuals have the opportunity to create a multi-sensorial experience through haptic feedback, touch and sound, plus a seamless virtual connection across the globe. This custom and personalized approach to sexual wellness gives couples the opportunity to explore their sensuality either together or apart.

"Intimacy is a big part of relationships and can be difficult to maintain from a distance. This can often result in unresolved resentment or simply drifting away from one another," said Megwyn White, Director of Education at Satisfyer and Certified Clinical Sexologist. "It's so important to continue having conversations about your sexual needs and desires with a partner. This is one of the reasons why we launched Satisfyer Connect: to help couples keep that flame alive, no matter where they are located."

For more information please visit US.Satisfyer.com/US/Valentine.

About Satisfyer

Blending tech innovation and sexual health, Satisfyer is a sexual wellness brand dedicated to creating pleasurable, multi-sensory experiences for consumers. Established in 2016, Satisfyer set the tone within the industry, proclaiming that sexual health is for everyone, regardless of their sexual preference, socio-economic background, age, gender or skill level. Available in more than 100 countries, with over 200 products and over 190 design awards, Satisfyer offers the most comprehensive and robust assortment of high-quality devices, all at accessible prices. Satisfyer leads the category in many countries, due to its marquee product, the Pro 2, which is the most sold sexual wellness device in the world. For more information, please visit www.satisfyer.com

About the survey

The online survey was conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Satisfyer from September 23-25, 2020 among 2,040 U.S. adults ages 18+. Figures for age, sex, race/ethnicity, education, region, marital status, household size and household income were weighted where necessary to bring them into line with their actual proportions in the population. Propensity score weighting was used to adjust for respondents' propensity to be online.

SOURCE Satisfyer

Related Links

http://www.satisfyer.com

