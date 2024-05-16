Satisfyer Inks Multi-Year Deal with Adam & Eve, the Number One Sexual Wellness Retailer

Full range of Satisfyer products will be available online at Adam & Eve

Satisfyer will serve as a private label (OEM) supplier for Adam & Eve owned brand products

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Satisfyer , an award-winning global sexual wellness company, announced the multi-year expansion deal of its full product line into Adam & Eve , the nation's largest online retailer of sexual wellness products. The complete Satisfyer product line will be available for purchase at Adam & Eve and at its Australian subsidiary Wild Secrets.

Satisfyer Pro 2 Generation 2

Satisfyer will also serve as a private label (OEM) supplier of Adam & Eve's owned brand products. As a part of the deal, Satisfyer has partial exclusivity of the air pulse category and has sold over 25 million of its marquee product the Satisfyer Pro 2 Generation 2 and over 75,000,000 toys in general since 2016 which features this innovative technology.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Adam & Eve to bring our full line of innovative, yet affordable, products to the most esteemed retailer in the business," said Jeff Garlow, President at Satisfyer. "Adam & Eve has established a time-tested reputation for carrying the best devices, and we know the expansion of this partnership will provide Adam & Eve's loyal customers with a new, diverse range of products to try and unparalleled market advantage for the retailer. Through our partnership, we are anticipating exponential growth, projecting nine-digit revenue sales."

Users can connect Bluetooth-enabled Satisfyer products to the free and award-winning Satisfyer Connect app, to discover unlimited ways to personalize their pleasure. All of Satisfyer's products are mostly under $70, allowing everyone to explore their unique sexualities and personalized pleasure needs. Satisfyer also offers a fifteen-year warranty on all devices.

"We are very much looking forward to this opportunity with Satisfyer," said Glenn Mersereau, Head of Ecommerce and Merchandising at Adam & Eve. "As one of the first online retailers of the Pro 2 several years ago to the recent successful product collaboration with the Adam & Eve Breathless, Satisfyer has remained a trusted partner of Adam & Eve and a valued brand for our millions of customers."

For more information about Satisfyer and its product offerings, visit Satisfyer.com or shop the full range at Adam & Eve .

About Satisfyer

Blending tech innovation and sexual health, Satisfyer is a sexual wellness brand dedicated to creating pleasurable, multi-sensory experiences for consumers. Established in 2016, Satisfyer set the tone within the industry, proclaiming that sexual health is for everyone, regardless of their sexual preference, socio-economic background, age, gender or skill level. Available in more than 100 countries, with over 200 products and over 470 design awards, Satisfyer offers the most comprehensive and robust assortment of high-quality devices, all at accessible prices. Satisfyer leads the category in many countries, due to its marquee product, the Pro 2 Generation 2, which is the most sold sexual wellness device in the world. For more information, please visit www.satisfyer.com .

About Adam & Eve

Adam & Eve, and its parent company PHE, Inc. is America's largest and most trusted retailer of sexual wellness products in the United States. Through its main ecommerce website, www.adameve.com, and its chain of over 100 franchised retail stores in the United States and Canada, the company has been making millions of customers smile since 1971.

