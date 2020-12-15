Satisfyer Named As CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) ® , is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges , including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design. Previous winners of the award include Sony Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Inc., LG Electronics Inc. and Procter & Gamble.

Satisfyer Connect is a free app, available in the Apple App and Google Play Stores, that blends intimacy with technology to create a customizable, multi-sensorial experience that integrates touch, sound and haptic feedback. Compatible with all Android and iOS devices, Satisfyer Connect seamlessly pairs with all Satisfyer Bluetooth-enabled sex-tech products to playfully invite intimate explorations in more than 30 languages, including Klingon, and offers several features with its connected product, including a library of pre-installed, guided programs; live control for use with partners; sound and music integration; and gyroscope control for Apple Watch users.

The Satisfyer Love Triangle combines Satisfyer's award-winning air-pulse technology with deep vibrations to create simultaneous stimulation. It's sleek design features smooth surfaces, rounded edges and rose gold touches, making it visually appealing to the eye. While small in size and beautiful in design, the Satisfyer Love Triangle is extremely powerful, so users do not have to sacrifice on looks or strength. Designed with a practical cap, this added feature ensures hygienic and discreet storage at all times, even on the go. The Satisfyer Love Triangle is also Bluetooth enabled, which allows users to pair with the free Satisfyer Connect app to uncover additional custom and personalized ways for pleasure.

"Receiving the CES Innovation Award is a testament of our forward-thinking approach to sexual health and wellness. We've been able to develop technology that seamlessly gives the consumer an opportunity to connect with themselves or a partner in a meaningful and relevant way. We're proud of the fact that at the same time, we've maintained our value proposition of the highest quality at affordable prices. So often in our category, added features and technology drive up the price – but access to sexual wellness is something everyone deserves, and it's a key factor in driving success in this category," said Jerome Bensimon, head of Satisfyer sales in the U.S. "We look forward to introducing the entire line of Satisfyer Connect compatible sex-tech products at CES in 2021."

Satisfyer is at the forefront of driving category sales, as more people seek out ways to enhance sexual pleasure in their lives. A recent survey by Satisfyer conducted by Harris Poll found that 70% of American adults say that there are a lot of benefits associated with a healthy sex life, and more than one-quarter (27%) report an increase in their sex lives throughout the pandemic. Additionally, one in three (34%) wish they had a better way to connect with a partner for virtual sex and pleasure.

All CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. Additional honorees will be revealed during CES 2021 on Jan. 11, 2021.

About Satisfyer

Blending tech innovation and sexual health, Satisfyer is a sexual wellness brand dedicated to creating pleasurable, multi-sensory experiences for consumers. Established in 2016, Satisfyer set the tone within the industry, proclaiming that sexual health is for everyone, regardless of their sexual preference, socio-economic background, age, gender or skill level. Available in more than 100 countries, with over 200 products and over 180 design awards, Satisfyer offers the most comprehensive and robust assortment of high-quality devices, all at accessible prices. Satisfyer leads the category in many countries, due to its marquee product, the Pro 2, which is the most sold sexual wellness device in the world. For more information, please visit www.satisfyer.com

About the survey

The online survey was conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Satisfyer from September 23-25, 2020 among 2,040 U.S. adults ages 18+. Figures for age, sex, race/ethnicity, education, region, marital status, household size and household income were weighted where necessary to bring them into line with their actual proportions in the population. Propensity score weighting was used to adjust for respondents' propensity to be online.

