SATLANTIS, LLC, ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT

GAINESVILLE, Fla., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Satlantis, LLC ("Satlantis"), a US technology leader in high precision miniaturized satellites and cameras is pleased to announce a strategic investment from Encino Environmental Holdings, LLC ("Encino"). This investment will allow Satlantis to accelerate the commercialization of its satellite-based greenhouse gas (GHG) monitoring technology and develop new products and services for the North American market. Satlantis is the U.S. affiliate of Satlantis Microsats S.L., based in Bilbao, Spain.

Satlantis technology is based upon proprietary multispectral infrared and visible imaging techniques to detect the origin and volume of methane, CO2 and other greenhouse gases with significantly greater precision than currently available technology. The technology can also be used for a wide range of other applications including visual monitoring of pipeline and electrical distribution lines, fire surveillance and prevention, imaging solutions to manage plastic and fertilizer contamination in coastal waters, monitoring of plants and agricultural diseases such as citrus greening and many other environmental challenges.

In addition, Satlantis announces the appointment of Sean O'Keefe as Chairman of the Board. On four separate occasions O'Keefe served as a presidential appointee when he led NASA, as secretary of the Navy, as deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget and deputy assistant to the President, and as comptroller and CFO at the Defense Department.

Satlantis was founded in Gainesville, Florida in 2013 by Professor, Dr. Rafael Guzman, based on his research at the University of Florida ("UF"). Satlantis is currently based at UF Innovate | Accelerate at the Hub, the UF world-class technology incubator.

Encino Holdings is an investment holding company controlled by BP Energy Partners in partnership with EnCap Investments L.P. and Williams. Encino Holdings wholly owned subsidiary, Encino Environmental Services, LLC ("Encino Services"), is a Houston, Texas based environmental services company focused on the energy industry. Encino Services offers a wide range of environmental services including ground based continuous emissions monitoring and measurement services ("CEMS") as well as compliance and ESG advisory services to the energy industry. Encino Services will be the exclusive distributor of Satlantis satellite-based methane emissions detection technology to the North American energy industry.

Juan Tomas Hernani, CEO of Satlantis Microsats and Board member of Satlantis, commenting on the investment, "we are proud to offer ready-to-fly technologies to the U.S. market. To date, Satlantis Microsats has successfully launched two high-spatial resolution cameras to the International Space Station ("ISS"), with three more satellite and cameras missions contracted and scheduled, including one satellite for Enagas, Spain's leading natural gas distribution company. We are excited to offer a wide range of satellite-based applications to the US Market."

Scott McCurdy, CEO of Encino Services and Board Member of Satlantis added "Incorporating best in class satellite emissions data from Satlantis into our existing suite of emissions monitoring and measurement services will allow us to further assist our clients in identifying key areas for reductions and providing another key element of data to support their ESG efforts and reporting."

"Williams is extremely well positioned with our large-scale energy infrastructure network to drive the next generation of the clean energy marketplace," said Chad Zamarin, senior vice president of Corporate Strategic Development for Williams. "Our investment in the Satlantis Technology through Encino Holdings will further enhance emissions detection and measurement capabilities, which is key in the delivery of the responsibly sourced natural gas that will help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. Williams is working to enable supply and delivery decisions that connect the cleanest energy sources to meet real-time energy needs across the country."

Jim O'Connell, assistant vice president for commercialization at UF, said of the investment: "We offer our congratulations to Dr. Guzmán and UF start-up Satlantis for this latest success. It's always rewarding to see a UF technology and company, especially one that has incubated with UF Innovate | Accelerate, provide a product or service that satisfies a true need."

About Satlantis Microsats

Satlantis Microsats S.L., is a Spanish-based satellite technology company specialized in developing very high-resolution Earth Observation optical and infrared cameras and microsatellites; built upon an expertise in the areas of Astrophysics, Space Engineering, and Radiometric Spectroscopy. More information can be found at www.satlantis.com.

About Encino Environmental Services

Formed in 2010 and based in Houston, Encino Environmental Services, is an emissions performance testing and monitoring firm that specializes in combustion analysis, leak detection and repair, continuous emissions monitoring systems, and advanced environmental data platforms for the measurement and minimization of emissions to support regulatory compliance and Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") strategies and objectives. The Company has several satellite offices in Texas, New Mexico and Louisiana and a northern U.S. operations headquarters in Casper, Wyoming. Additional information can be found at www.encinoenviron.com .

About BP Energy Partners

BP Energy Partners, LLC (BPEP), is a Dallas, Texas-based growth-oriented investment firm. Since inception, BPEP has made investments in companies that provide practical solutions focused on decarbonization and environmental sustainability. BPEP is actively investing in new opportunities that accelerate energy transition and decarbonization efforts within the energy sector and other hard-to-decarbonize sectors including utilities, manufacturing, chemicals, metals & mining, materials, agriculture, transportation, and recycling. BPEP currently manages over $560 million in committed capital. More information can be found at www.bpenergypartners.com .

About EnCap Investments

Since 1988, EnCap Investments has been a leading provider of growth capital to the independent sector of the U.S. energy industry. The firm has raised 22 institutional funds totalling approximately $38 billion and currently manages capital on behalf of more than 350 U.S. and international investors. For more information, please visit www.encapinvestments.com.

About Williams

Williams (NYSE: WMB) is committed to being the leader in providing infrastructure that safely delivers natural gas products to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation's largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for cleanpower generation, heating, and industrial use. www.williams.com

About University of Florida UF Innovate | Accelerate

UF Innovate | Accelerate includes The Hub, the award-winning mixed-used incubator in the Gainesville, Florida, Innovation District, and Sid Martin Biotech, the globally recognized biotechnology incubator headquartered in Alachua, Florida, at Progress Park. The incubation programs have been honoured with nine national and international awards for incubator excellence and achievements in technology commercialization, funding access, job creation, and technology-based economic development. UF Innovate | Accelerate is dedicated to mentoring and accelerating the growth of innovative early-stage bioscience and biotechnology companies and supporting the economic growth of the North Central Florida region. For more information, visit UF Innovate .

