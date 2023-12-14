Satori Achieves Premier Tier Partner Status with Snowflake

Satori

14 Dec, 2023, 12:00 ET

Satori levels up in Snowflake's Partner Network tier by enabling instant, self-service data access that enhances productivity without sacrificing security 

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Satori, the industry's leading Data Security Platform (DSP), today announced it has achieved Premier tier partner status with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. This recognition signifies Satori's commitment to driving innovation and expanding secure and quick self-service data access for Snowflake users.

"In today's data-driven environment, it's important that companies share and use data quickly and securely. This is especially true as more organizations embrace the power of AI to expand and accelerate data use," said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. "Streamlining access to data with a self-service data portal helps Snowflake users get the data they want, when they want." Self-service data access is governed through specified organizational regulations. Employing Satori's automated and dynamic controls and policies helps to enforce data access control at scale.

Satori's personal data portal unlocks the full potential of data at scale via automated, self-service data access. Manual data access processes cause delays in access to data, which in turn delay projects. With Satori, users get access to data quickly, security policies are set in advance and then applied dynamically, and organizations have full visibility of sensitive data and the ability to control access in a scalable way.

"We're excited to have achieved Premier tier status following our track record of enabling Snowflake customers to scale their adoption of data and analytics use cases, faster and more efficiently," says Eldad Chai, co-founder and CEO of Satori. "Satori's Data Security Platform's ability to solve governance challenges while making data access intuitive for users is why Satori is popular among Snowflake customers." 

Satori's Data Security Platform is available to all Snowflake users. Learn about using Satori and Snowflake.  

About Satori

Satori is a Data Security Platform (DSP) that enables self-service data and analytics. Unlike the traditional manual data access process, with Satori, users have a personal data portal where they can see all available datasets and gain immediate access to them. Satori's DSP dynamically applies the appropriate security and access policies and the users get secure data access in seconds instead of weeks.

Satori's comprehensive DSP manages access, permissions, and security and compliance policies, all from a single console. Satori continuously discovers sensitive data across data stores and tracks data usage while applying relevant security policies dynamically. Satori allows data teams to scale effective data usage across the organization while meeting all data security and compliance requirements. Learn more at satoricyber.com.

