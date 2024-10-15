Satori Integrates with Microsoft Fabric for a Unified Cohesive Platform with Data Privacy, Security, and Responsible Use Across the AI Platform

Satori's Integration with Microsoft Fabric enables data consumers with quick and secure access to data without burdening data teams.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Satori, one of the industry's leading data security platforms for AI and analytics, today announced further integration with Microsoft Fabric. Fabric is a unified platform designed to support the entire data lifecycle of the enterprise and ease data consumption and usage. Satori's data security platform provides policy creation and enforcement across Fabric's platform resulting in data privacy, security, and compliance for Fabric users. Read more about the integration between Satori and Microsoft Fabric.

Microsoft's data consumers use an AI-powered platform that enables consumers to access, manage, and act on data through a single unified platform. Users often have data spread across multiple data lakes, S3 and Azure, which are leveraged into Fabric's OneLake. The variety of data lakes can make it difficult for data teams to implement and enforce unified policies and permissions. This is further compounded because Fabric wraps several tools into one platform, for example: Synapse Data Warehouse, Power BI, and Synapse Real-Time Data Analytics, making the writing and enforcing of permissions and security policies across the multitude of data lakes and tools difficult and time consuming. The burden on data teams reduces the flow of data for Fabric users limiting data consumers' speed.

Integrating Satori and Fabric accelerates the unification and implementation of security policies and permissions across all data stores in OneLake. This ultimately enables the consumption and usage of data in Fabric faster so that customers can leverage the AI platform across all their projects and teams. Users benefit from transparent data management and data governance on all tools, such as Power BI, DBeaver, Synapse Data Analytics, so that users have access to data faster and securely.

"Fabric already has thousands of active customers, and this number is expected to grow exponentially in the future. Satori's integration with Microsoft Fabric gives us the opportunity to support current and future Fabric customers with data security, privacy and compliance," said Eldad Chai, CEO at Satori.

"Microsoft for Sartup partners like Satori are key contributors to our customers' ongoing success and initiative around Microsoft Fabric with the ability to provide security, privacy and compliance," said Tom Davis, Partner at Microsoft for Startups.

About Satori

Satori is a Data Security Platform that allows data teams to enable their users to go fast with their data while meeting security and compliance requirements. This in turn helps companies win with data, and become AI-ready faster. Satori continuously discovers sensitive data across your databases, lakes and warehouses, tracks data usage and applies security policies dynamically. Learn more at satoricyber.com.

