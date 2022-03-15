SATORI INVESTMENT PARTNERS FUNDS REBEL SPIRIT, TOP-SELLING OREGON-BASED CANNABIS BRAND

Rebel Spirit founders Diane and Chris remain inspired by the life of "Uncle Mark," a rebel spirit who lived life on his own terms. Uncle Mark died in jail at the age of 52 after being sentenced to 10 years in prison for cannabis charges. In memory of Uncle Mark and those like him, Rebel Spirit donates a portion of all profits to The Last Prisoner Project , a nonprofit dedicated to cannabis criminal justice reform and freeing the 40,000 people who remain imprisoned nationwide due to cannabis-related drug charges. Additionally, Rebel Spirit coordinated the " Roll it Up for Justice " initiative to encourage donations to Last Prisoner Project onsite at Oregon dispensaries.

After bootstrapping for seven years, Rebel Spirit is partnering with Satori in order to realize growth plans beyond Oregon into new cannabis-friendly state markets, starting with California, where it has opened a pre-roll manufacturing facility and is beginning distribution. The company's expansion plans include introducing new products and bringing Rebel Spirit's popular pre-roll packages to dispensaries across the nation.

"Our growth has been steady but incremental and we've had great financial and economic discipline, running a super tight ship without investor funds," said Diane Downey, Co-Founder of Rebel Spirit. "We have big plans for expansion, new products and partnerships in other states and are confident that the Satori Investment Partners team will help us realize these goals."

Founded by husband and wife duo Diane Downey and Christopher Bechler in 2015, Rebel Spirit was one of the first companies in Oregon to secure a recreational cannabis license.

Rebel Spirit joins brands in the Satori Investment Partners portfolio such as Zip Run, Hoodie Analytics , and eaze , the largest cannabis delivery app in the US.

About Satori Investment Partners

Satori Investment Partners helps cannabis companies clear capital hurdles. Satori understands the complexity and stress companies face when looking for capital investment in the cannabis market and offers a streamlined process for quick funding. The company is seeking diverse, environmentally conscious partners who seek to continue to elevate the cannabis industry by delivering high-quality, safe products and services. For more information, visit: https://satoriinvestors.com/

About Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company

Founded in 2015 near Eugene, Oregon, Rebel Spirit Cannabis Company employs sustainable organic practices to breed and grow award-winning proprietary strains. A top-selling brand in Oregon, Rebel Spirit (parent company, Alvadore Holdings) supports The Last Prisoner Project by donating a portion of profits and supporting the "Roll it Up" initiative onsite at Oregon dispensaries. In 2021, Rebel Spirit was named one of the Ten Hottest Brands in Oregon by MJ Brand Insights. For more information, visit: http://rebelspiritcannabis.com/

SOURCE Satori Investment Partners