Satori joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

"We are thrilled to be joining AWS ISV Accelerate Program," said Eldad Chai, Co-Founder and CEO, Satori. "As an AWS Advanced Technology Partner and joining the ISV Accelerate Program speaks to Satori's proven track record in helping AWS customers with Analytics and AI Security."

Satori's acceptance into the AWS ISV Accelerate Program enables the company to meet customer needs through collaboration with the AWS Sales organization. Close collaboration with the AWS Sales team enables Satori to provide better outcomes to AWS customers, as AWS ISV Accelerate Partners and the AWS team work together.

As an AWS Differentiated Software Partner, Satori provides users with a data security solution that enhances the accessibility of data while improving data teams' efficiency. Seamless integration across the entire AWS environment without needing changes to your AWS data or scheme, this partnership provides data accessibility to users without straining teams' resources. Read more about the integration here .

Satori deployed in days to monitor, classify and control access to sensitive financial and PII data in Wealthsimple's Redshift warehouse. The seamless integration with Redshift and Okta enables data teams to configure and maintain security policies for each organizational role easily.

Learn more about the requirements and benefits of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program

About Satori

Satori is a Data Security Platform that allows data teams to enable their users to go fast with their data while meeting security and compliance requirements. This in turn helps companies win with data, and become AI-ready faster. Satori continuously discovers sensitive data across your databases, lakes and warehouses, tracks data usage and applies security policies dynamically. Learn more at satoricyber.com .

