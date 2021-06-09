SatRevolution Selects SkyWatch TerraStream to Deliver Data Management Capabilities to Upcoming STORK Mission

WATERLOO, ON, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyWatch Space Applications Inc. ("SkyWatch"), a Waterloo-based space technology startup, announced today it has signed an agreement to deliver data management capabilities to SatRevolution, a commercial satellite company headquartered in Wroclaw, Poland.

Based on the state-of-the-art UniBus 3U CubeSat platform developed by SatRevolution, STORK-4 and STORK-5 are the first optical satellites to be launched as part of the company's 14-satellite STORK constellation. Once deployed, STORK-4 and STORK-5 will collect multispectral medium-resolution imagery and data for agricultural and energy customers in the US, Poland, and globally.

SkyWatch's TerraStream platform will provide data management, ordering, processing, and delivery services for the upcoming mission. The turnkey data management platform allows satellite operators to focus on developing core intellectual property while scaling a business with analysis-ready data and reduced time to market. Integration with SkyWatch's EarthCache platform, which provides application developers and GIS specialists with satellite imagery at scale, allows TerraStream customers to expand their market reach and add a new revenue stream to their business from day one.

"At SatRevolution, we believe that remote sensing can help solve problems around the world, from recovering from natural disasters, to helping farmers improve crop yield," says Grzegorz Zwolinski, CEO at SatRevolution. "However, the barriers to entering the satellite market are really high. Working with SkyWatch has allowed us to enter this new market faster and more profitably."

"We're honored to have been selected by our friends at SatRevolution to support their STORK mission," says James Slifierz, CEO at SkyWatch. "Enabling new and exciting commercial satellite operators is the key to further democratizing Earth observation data, and we're thrilled to partner with SatRevolution to bring this high-quality and affordable data down to Earth and into the hands of people who need it most, via the TerraStream and EarthCache platforms."

ABOUT SKYWATCH

SkyWatch (www.skywatch.com) is on a mission to make Earth Observation data accessible to the world. Hundreds of trillions of pixels of our planet are captured from space every day. Utilizing our past experience in space data aggregation software, our team is building the infrastructure to connect satellite data operators and application developers. EarthCache is the simplest way to get satellite data for an application. TerraStream is an integrated data management solution for satellite data operators that handles all data-related operations from ground station to customers. For more information, visit www.skywatch.com.

ABOUT SATREVOLUTION

SatRevolution is a Polish company established in 2016 to develop a real-time Earth Observation constellation and become the largest worldwide operator of EO satellites. The Company aims to deliver 1,024 nanosatellites to the Low Earth Orbit by 2026 to provide round-the-clock Earth Observation, complete manufacturing and management of the satellites, as well as compliance monitoring, and on-site engineering consulting. For more, please visit www.satrevolution.com.

