Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Announces Poster Presentations at the International Headache Congress

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Satsuma" or "the Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing STS101 (dihydroergotamine (DHE) nasal powder) for the acute treatment of migraine, today announced that it will be presenting two posters at the 19th Congress of the International Headache Society convening at the Convention Centre Dublin (CCD) in Dublin, Ireland from the 5th to the 8th of September 2019.

Title: Comparison of the Pharmacokinetics of STS101, an Intranasal Dry Powder Formulation of Dihydroergotamine, with Other Intranasal, Injectable, and Oral Inhaled DHE Formulations Presenter: Shannon Strom, Ph.D., Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Poster: IHC-PO-362

Title: STS101 (Dry Powder Intranasal Dihydroergotamine) Drug-Device Combination Achieves Consistent and Robust Delivery Performance for Migraine Patients Presenter: Robert Schultz, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Poster: IHC-PO-363

The posters will be on display from 9:00 a.m. IST on Saturday, September 7 through 10:15 a.m. IST on Sunday, September 8 with lead authors Shannon Strom, Ph.D. and Robert Schultz in attendance from 2:45-3:45 p.m. IST on Saturday, September 7. Copies of the posters will also be available for download on the Publications section of Satsuma's website: https://www.satsumarx.com/publications/

For further information regarding the STS101 Phase 3 EMERGE efficacy trial, see www.ClinicalTrials.gov, identifier NCT03901482: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study to Evaluate STS101 in the Acute Treatment of Migraine (EMERGE).

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and STS101

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine, STS101. STS101 is a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate (DHE), which can be quickly and easily self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, nasal delivery device. In developing STS101, Satsuma has applied proprietary nasal drug delivery, dry-powder formulation, and engineered drug particle technologies to create a compact, simple-to-use, non-injectable DHE product that can be rapidly self-administered in a matter of seconds. The Company believes STS101 could, if approved, potentially be an attractive migraine treatment option for many patients and may enable a larger number of people with migraine to realize the long-recognized therapeutic benefits of DHE therapy. STS101 has undergone extensive pre-clinical development, recently completed a Phase 1 clinical trial, and is currently in Phase 3 development.

Satsuma is headquartered in South San Francisco, California with operations in both California and Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Tom O'Neil, Chief Financial Officer

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

tom@satsumarx.com

John Kollins, President and Chief Executive Officer

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

john@satsumarx.com

