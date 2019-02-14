Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Satsuma" or "the Company") today announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 27 at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, NY .

at the Lotte New York Palace in . Cowen 39th Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 11 at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing STS101 as an important and differentiated therapeutic option for the acute treatment of migraine. STS101 is a novel and proprietary investigational drug-device combination product specifically designed to enable intranasal administration of the anti-migraine drug, dihydroergotamine (DHE), with a pharmacokinetic profile optimized to provide consistent and robust clinical efficacy. In developing STS101, Satsuma has applied proprietary nasal drug delivery, dry-powder formulation, and engineered drug particle technologies to create a compact, simple-to-use, self-administered, and non-injectable DHE product. The Company believes STS101 will be an attractive migraine treatment option for many patients and may enable a larger number of migraine sufferers to realize the long-recognized therapeutic benefits of DHE therapy. STS101 has undergone extensive pre-clinical optimization and recently completed a Phase 1 clinical trial. Satsuma plans to initiate a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 clinical trial in the third quarter of 2019 to evaluate the efficacy and safety of STS101 as an acute treatment for migraine.

Satsuma is headquartered in South San Francisco, California with operations in both California and Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. For further information, please visit www.satsumarx.com.

CORPORATE CONTACTS :

Tom O'Neil, Chief Financial Officer

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

tom@satsumarx.com

John Kollins, President and Chief Executive Officer

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

john@satsumarx.com

SOURCE Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

