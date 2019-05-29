Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Appoints Elisabeth Sandoval to Board of Directors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Satsuma" or "the Company"), a Phase 3-stage biopharmaceutical company developing STS101, (dihydroergotamine (DHE) nasal powder) for the acute treatment of migraine, today announced that Elisabeth Sandoval has been appointed as a member of Satsuma's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ms. Sandoval most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy for Alder Biopharmaceuticals, an NDA-stage company focused on developing novel therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of migraine, and previously served as Chief Commercial Officer of KYTHERA Biopharmaceuticals.

"We welcome Elisabeth to the Satsuma Board. Her extensive drug product commercialization experience, including recent work in the migraine field, and her leadership and strategy skills, will greatly benefit Satsuma as the Company advances STS101 through Phase 3 development and toward commercialization," commented Heath Lukatch, Ph.D., Chairman of the Board of Directors of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

As Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy at Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Ms. Sandoval was responsible for developing and leading the company's commercial, strategy, medical affairs, investor relations, corporate communications and business development functions. Before joining Alder, she was Chief Commercial Officer for KYTHERA Biopharmaceuticals, where she led the commercial strategy and execution including the hiring and development of all commercial functions and launch of a first-in-class product prior to KYTHERA's acquisition by Allergan. Before KYTHERA, Ms. Sandoval was Vice President of Marketing for Bausch and Lomb Surgical, leading all marketing strategy and execution globally. Prior to this position, Ms. Sandoval was Vice President of Global Marketing at Allergan with responsibility for developing the global commercial strategy for the Medical Aesthetics division and execution of key product launches. She spent 23 years at Allergan in sales and marketing leadership roles in the specialties of dermatology, neurology, and aesthetics. Ms. Sandoval serves on the board of directors for Menlo Therapeutics and ALASTIN Skincare, a privately held company. Ms. Sandoval began her career in research and development at Johnson & Johnson's Ethicon division. She holds an MBA from Pepperdine University and a B.S. in Biology from the University of California, Irvine.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is a Phase 3-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing STS101 as an important and differentiated therapeutic option for the acute treatment of migraine. STS101 is a novel and proprietary investigational drug-device combination product specifically designed to enable intranasal administration of the anti-migraine drug, dihydroergotamine (DHE), with a pharmacokinetic profile optimized to provide consistent and robust clinical efficacy. In developing STS101, Satsuma has applied proprietary nasal drug delivery, dry-powder formulation, and engineered drug particle technologies to create a compact, simple-to-use, self-administered, and non-injectable DHE product. The Company believes STS101 will be an attractive migraine treatment option for many patients and may enable a larger number of people with migraine to realize the long-recognized therapeutic benefits of DHE therapy. STS101 has undergone extensive pre-clinical optimization and recently completed a Phase 1 clinical trial.

Satsuma is headquartered in South San Francisco, California with operations in both California and Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. For further information, please visit www.satsumarx.com.

