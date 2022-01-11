Saturday Night & Happy Hour at Doha Bar Lounge in Astoria, NY

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Each & Every Saturday Doors Open 5 PM-4 AM

Best Place to Eat, Drink, & Dance

Saturdays at Doha Bar & Lounge in Long Island City.

Weekend Happy Hour 5 PM - 7 PM

Sounds By: Bash & Kevin Fuego

Doha Bar & Lounge Address 3834 31st Street, Long Island City, NY 11101

Dress code Neat & Trendy

If you searched Saturday lounge near me, you're in the right place!

Celebrate a Friends Birthday, Bachelor/Bachelorette, Corporate, Graduation, Going Away or Reunion Party

Late-night reservations are available for Saturday nights after midnight! Please see Sunday morning reservations for Saturday past midnight.

Doha Bar & Lounge is the Exclusive Bar Lounge located in Long Island City, NY. Building its way as an upscale lounge and spacious event space or for private events with a full cocktail bar, great seating & revolving disco ball shining down on the dance floor, and of course, a state-of-the-art sound & light system you can't wait to experience. Our remarkable reputation of over 5+ years of hosting, collaborating, promoting, and throwing some of the hottest parties with some of the biggest & most influential artists in the world. Our venue space is perfect & available upon request for all personal, private, and special events of up to 158 guests.

Visit https://dohabarlounge.com/saturday/ for details

Follow us

https://g.page/r/CY-QpEtSxhVfEAE

https://www.instagram.com/dohabarlounge/

https://www.facebook.com/Dohabarlounge

https://www.pinterest.com/dohabarlounge/

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12900269

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Doha Bar & Lounge