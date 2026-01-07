"Saturday Night Live" Bobblehead Series Unveiled to Celebrate National Bobblehead Day

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate National Bobblehead Day, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled their first limited-edition "Saturday Night Live" Bobblehead Series in partnership with Universal Products & Experiences.

The bobblehead series features 10 different characters from NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy show that is currently in its 51st season. The special edition bobbleheads are being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

Saturday Night Live Bobblehead Series Matt Foley Saturday Night Live Bobblehead

The "Saturday Night Live" Bobblehead Collection includes the following bobbleheads, which are available individually or as a set:

Roseanne Roseannadanna

Matt Foley

More Cowbell

Drunk Uncle

The Ladies' Man

The Ambiguously Gay Duo

Bass-O-Matic

D*ck in a Box

Mango

Nick the Lounge Singer

The bobbleheads, which will each be individually numbered to 2,026, are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's Online Store. The bobbleheads, which are expected to ship in May, are $35 each for the individual bobbleheads and $50 for the dual bobbleheads.

"Saturday Night Live" is the most Emmy-winning show in television history and has been honored four times with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms.

Since its inception on Oct. 11, 1975, "Saturday Night Live" has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. "SNL" makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, "SNL" also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances. "SNL" broadcasts live from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center.

"We're thrilled to unveil the Saturday Night Bobblehead Collection to celebrate National Bobblehead Day as the iconic show closes in on its 1,000th episode," National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. "Famous for its hilarious sketches and memorable characters, 'SNL' has provided late-night comedic relief for generations. These bobbleheads will be must-haves for longtime fans of 'SNL' and many of the iconic sketches that we've turned into bobblehead form."

About Universal Products & Experiences

Universal Products & Experiences (UP&E) globally drives the expansion and elevation of NBCUniversal's iconic collection of brands, intellectual properties, characters, and stories based on the company's extensive portfolio of properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation and NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. The division executes this through innovative physical and digital products, as well as engaging retail and product experiences across our expansive global theme park destinations (for both owned and third-party IP), location-based venues, e-commerce product platforms, and retailers around the world. Along with global brand strategy and creative, UP&E's lines of business include Consumer Products and Games, along with Theme Parks Products & Retail. UP&E is a division of Universal Destinations & Experiences, part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. More information is available at universalproductsexperiences.com.

About the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum:

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, which is located at 170 S. 1st St. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, opened to the public on February 1st, 2019. The HOF and Museum also produces high quality, customized bobbleheads for retail sale as well as organizations, individuals, and teams across the country. Visit us online and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

