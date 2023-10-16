Saturday's Annular Eclipse Offers Glimpse of What to Expect in April

Shores & Islands Ohio

16 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

Shores & Islands Ohio will be in the Path of Totality for the April 8, 2024 Eclipse

SHORES & ISLANDS, Ohio, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shores & Islands Ohio is thrilled to announce that in April 2024, a total solar eclipse will be visible from its beautiful region. This rare celestial event is expected to attract thousands of excited visitors to the destination.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, an annular eclipse occurred and offered a small glimpse as to what to expect in April. An annular solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth while it is at its farthest point from Earth. Because the moon is farther away from Earth, it appears smaller than the sun and does not completely cover the star.

While spectacular, this is only a fraction of what will happen during the Total Solar Eclipse that will occur on April 8, 2024.

A total solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the sun. The sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk culminating in total darkness, or totality, which in Shores & Islands Ohio will occur for approximately four minutes, which is one of the longest durations in the path.

The anticipation for this once-in-a-lifetime experience is already building, as astronomy enthusiasts and nature lovers from around the world plan their trips to witness this awe-inspiring event. Shores & Islands Ohio is perfectly situated to offer breathtaking views of the eclipse, with its quaint coastal towns, serene islands, and views from the lake.

"We are working closely with local authorities, businesses, and tourism organizations to ensure that visitors have a memorable and enjoyable experience during their stay. From arranging special eclipse viewing events to providing helpful guides and resources, we want everyone to make the most of this incredible event," said Larry Fletcher, President of Shores & Islands Ohio.

In addition to the eclipse itself, the region offers a wealth of attractions and activities for visitors to enjoy. Explore charming coastal towns, indulge in delicious local cuisine, visit a museum, or enjoy a leisurely walk along the water.  With so much to offer, we are confident that visitors will be captivated by the beauty and hospitality of Shores & Islands Ohio.

Make sure to mark your calendars for April 8, 2024, and plan your trip to Shores & Islands Ohio. Experience the magic of a total solar eclipse while immersing yourself in the unmatched natural beauty and charm of our region. We look forward to welcoming you and creating unforgettable memories together. More at shoresandislands.com/solar-eclipse/.

Media interested in visiting Shores & Islands Ohio over the Total Solar Eclipse weekend should complete the credentialing application here.

ABOUT SHORES & ISLANDS OHIO

Shores & Islands Ohio is the Midwest's favorite getaway. This coastal destination boasts 152 miles of Lake Erie shoreline, the best fishing on the Great Lakes, welcoming communities, rich history, a wine trail, and an abundance of family-friendly attractions. World-famous Cedar Point Amusement Park calls it home, along with Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, other indoor and outdoor water parks, animal parks, sports venues, and more. Visitors enjoy ferries and cruises to Put-in-Bay, Middle Bass, and Kelleys Island. One of the country's best areas for spring and fall bird migration, the area is overflowing with natural beauty and opportunities for outdoor recreation. More at SHORESandISLANDS.com.

Jill Bauer
[email protected]

Jessica Hover
[email protected]

