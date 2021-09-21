Saturday's Del Mar Country Club Golf Tournament and Dinner-Gala raises more than $1.6 Million for SOF Support

$1.6 million was raised this past weekend for the SOF Support Foundation and American special operations forces. Tweet this

The dinner-gala featured Former Defense Secretary and Green Beret Chris Miller, who recounted what it was like to be one of the first U.S. servicemen to set foot in Afghanistan 20 years ago at the start of the war. Miller also shared his candid thoughts on the recent American withdrawal. A master of "irregular warfare," Miller was a key cog in the 5th Special Forces Group, which worked closely with local Afghan leaders to put together a stunning string of American victories at the outset of the war.

David Beamer also spoke. His son, Todd, was one of the courageous passengers who stormed the cockpit of United Airlines Flight 93 on Sept. 11, 2001, after the now infamous words "Let's Roll" were uttered. Sadly, Flight 93 crashed a short time later into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania killing all 44 passengers aboard, including Todd Beamer and the four terrorists that highjacked the plane. Beamer shared his heart-wrenching story of not only losing his son, but the emotional ride from California trying to get home for his son's memorial in the wake of 9/11.

"Saturday was an amazing day," said SOF Support co-Chair Dominique Plewes. "Not only did we enjoy a beautiful day for golf, but we were so honored and privileged to have both Chris (Miller) and David (Beamer) with us. During the dinner-gala, everyone was in awe of Chris' recollection of the war in Afghanistan and his thoughts on the recent pull-out, and I don't think there was a dry eye in the room when David spoke about losing his son Todd and how horrific 9/11 was for everyone, especially the families who lost loved ones that day."

The beneficiary of Saturday's golf tournament and dinner was the SOF Support Foundation, whose mission is to help ensure American special operations forces and their families receive the support they need to effectively carry out their operations, keep their families intact, and lead healthy and productive lives after they have left our nation's service.

The event featured a live and silent auction. Among the top items up for bid were autographed jerseys from Super Bowl champion quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady, along with a pair of signed gloves and tickets to see Alvarez's next fight. The tickets, which included a meet-and-greet with Alvarez, raised an addition $240,000 for SOF Support. And a sports enthusiast's dream trip to New York with two-time World Series Champion pitcher Jesse Orosco that included a New York Mets baseball game in a luxury suite, a day at the U.S. Open Tennis Tournament and a round of golf at majestic Ferry Point netted an additional $120,000.

https://sofsupport.org/

SOURCE SOF Support