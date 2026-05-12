Saturn Cloud and Mirantis Deliver Full-Stack AI Platform for Neoclouds and Enterprises, Bridging the Gap Between AI Infrastructure and Production AI

Enables GPU providers and enterprises to transform bare metal infrastructure into self-service, enterprise-grade AI platforms without hyperscaler complexity or cost.

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saturn Cloud , the AI development platform, today announced a partnership with Mirantis , a leader in Kubernetes-native infrastructure for AI. The combination of the companies' technologies integrates Mirantis k0rdent AI , the infrastructure automation and orchestration platform, with Saturn Cloud's AI development environment.

The Saturn Cloud and Mirantis partnership provides a turnkey platform for GPU clouds and enterprises to transition from manual, bare-metal provisioning to an automated cloud environment. This joint solution enables AI engineers to self-service their entire development stack while ensuring that all infrastructure remains compliant with enterprise security and governance standards. By automating both the hardware orchestration and the software layer, the partnership removes the engineering overhead typically required to deliver a full-stack AI experience.

Mirantis k0rdent AI provides the foundation for infrastructure by automating bare-metal provisioning, multi-tenancy, network isolation, GPU scheduling, observability, and lifecycle management across NVIDIA Grace Blackwell, NVIDIA Blackwell, and NVIDIA Hopper architectures, turning accelerated computing servers into production-ready Kubernetes clusters.

"AI infrastructure is rapidly evolving from a hardware-centric model to a platform-centric one," said Richard Borenstein, Senior VP of Business Development, Mirantis. "Organizations no longer want to manage clusters, networking, and provisioning workflows. They expect a complete, self-service AI platform. This collaboration enables providers to deliver that experience while improving utilization, accelerating onboarding, and strengthening the economics of GPU infrastructure."

While many GPU providers can provision hardware and deploy Kubernetes, delivering a complete AI platform - including dev environments, orchestration, governance, and observability - remains a significant engineering challenge.

Saturn Cloud provides the AI development layer on top, delivering NVIDIA-accelerated developer environments (Jupyter, RStudio, VS Code, SSH), distributed multi-GPU training, one-click API endpoints, AI agent hosting, and enterprise security (SSO, RBAC, SOC 2) directly on k0rdent-managed clusters, with zero Kubernetes expertise required from end users. Teams can write standard PyTorch, TensorFlow, or JAX code and ship to production without touching the underlying infrastructure.

"We built Saturn Cloud so teams can develop and deploy AI as efficiently as possible. Our partnership with Mirantis extends that to any organization running multi-cloud, private, and neocloud GPU clusters," said Sebastian Metti, Founder, Saturn Cloud.

Saturn Cloud also supports deployments across neoclouds and other providers, so organizations running k0rdent AI on-premises can use the same platform their teams already use in the public cloud with no workflow changes.

For neoclouds and GPU service providers, the combination of technologies adds a production-ready AI platform to the k0rdent AI service catalog, increasing the value of their infrastructure and reducing tenant onboarding friction. For enterprises, it provides a fully managed AI development experience without sending data or workloads off-premises.

Saturn Cloud is available today on Mirantis k0rdent AI infrastructure . Organizations interested in deploying the combined stack can contact Saturn Cloud or Mirantis for an evaluation.

About Saturn Cloud

Saturn Cloud is an AI development platform that gives AI/ML teams managed developer environments, distributed training, and model deployments across public cloud, on-premises, and neocloud infrastructure. Saturn Cloud supports GPU architectures and is used in production by over 100,000 developers at enterprises, research institutions, and startups. Learn more at www.saturncloud.io .

About Mirantis

Mirantis delivers the fastest path to profitable, scalable GPU cloud infrastructure for neoclouds and enterprise AI factories, with full-stack AI infrastructure technology that removes complexity and streamlines operations across the AI lifecycle, from Metal-to-Model. Through k0rdent AI and strategic partnerships, Mirantis enables organizations to transform GPU cloud economics with production-grade multi-tenancy, intelligent workload orchestration, and automated operations that maximize utilization and profitability. With more than 20 years of delivering mission-critical open source cloud solutions, Mirantis provides the end-to-end automation, enterprise security and governance, and deep expertise in Kubernetes and GPU orchestration that organizations need to reduce time to market and efficiently scale cloud native, virtualized, and GPU-powered applications across any environment – on-premises, public cloud, hybrid, or edge.

Mirantis serves many of the world's leading enterprises and service providers, including Adobe, Ericsson, Inmarsat, MetLife, PayPal, and Société Générale. Learn more at www.mirantis.com .

SOURCE Saturn Cloud