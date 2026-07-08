Saturn Cloud and Rafay Partner to Help GPU Cloud Operators Launch Production AI Services

GPU Cloud Operators can now pair Rafay's infrastructure orchestration platform with Saturn Cloud's AI application layer to deliver managed fine-tuning, model serving, and token-metered inference to tenants.

NEW YORK and SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saturn Cloud, the AI token factory platform for GPU cloud operators, and Rafay Systems, the platform for operating and orchestrating AI infrastructure, today announced a partnership designed to help neoclouds, telcos, sovereign AI providers, and enterprise AI factory operators deliver production-ready AI services on infrastructure they already own and control.

As demand for AI infrastructure accelerates, GPU cloud operators are under pressure to move beyond raw GPU access. Customers increasingly want ready-to-use AI services, including managed development environments, fine-tuning workflows, model serving, and inference endpoints they can consume through familiar APIs. Building that platform layer in-house requires significant engineering investment across infrastructure automation; Kubernetes and SLURM operations; network, compute, and organizational multi-tenancy; GPU scheduling; security; observability; model lifecycle management; metering; and billing.

The Saturn Cloud and Rafay integration gives operators a faster path to AI Factory operationalization.

Rafay provides the infrastructure operating layer for GPU clouds, enabling operators to orchestrate GPU infrastructure across data centers, cloud, hybrid, and sovereign environments. With Rafay, operators can deliver secure multi-tenancy, self-service access, Kubernetes, SLURM and VM orchestration, policy enforcement, usage metering, chargeback, and governed consumption across their GPU fleets.

Saturn Cloud adds the AI application layer on top of Rafay-managed infrastructure. Tenants can use Saturn Cloud to access managed development environments, run distributed training, fine-tune open models, deploy models to OpenAI-compatible inference endpoints, and meter usage at the token level. Together, the two platforms help GPU cloud operators turn infrastructure capacity into higher-value AI services without building the full stack themselves.

"GPU cloud operators do not win long-term by selling raw capacity alone. They win by making that capacity easy to consume, govern, and monetize as production AI services," said Mohan Atreya, Chief Product Officer at Rafay Systems. "Rafay gives operators the infrastructure control plane for orchestration, multi-tenancy, policy, and metering. Saturn Cloud brings the AI workflows their tenants need to fine-tune, serve, and consume models. Together, we give operators a practical path from GPU infrastructure to revenue-generating AI services."

The combined solution is designed for operators that want to:

Deliver fine-tuning, model serving, and inference as managed services

Offer OpenAI-compatible endpoints on their own GPU infrastructure

Support tenant-specific AI workspaces and development environments

Maintain control over security, governance, data residency, and infrastructure operations

Track usage for chargeback, showback, or token -based monetization

-based monetization Shorten time to market without taking on the cost and risk of building a custom AI platform stack

The partnership is especially relevant for neoclouds, telcos, sovereign AI providers, and enterprise AI factory operators seeking to differentiate beyond GPU rental. By combining Rafay's infrastructure orchestration and governance capabilities with Saturn Cloud's AI platform workflows, operators can offer customers a more complete experience: governed infrastructure underneath and production AI services on top.

"Saturn Cloud helps operators expose the AI workflows their customers actually want: fine-tuning, model serving, managed environments, and per-token inference," said Sebastian Metti, Founder of Saturn Cloud. "Rafay provides the operational foundation that GPU cloud operators need to run secure, multi-tenant infrastructure at scale. Together, we help operators move up the stack from GPU access to AI services."

Availability

Saturn Cloud is available for deployment on Rafay-managed infrastructure. GPU cloud operators, neoclouds, telcos, sovereign AI providers, and enterprises interested in the integrated solution can contact Saturn Cloud or Rafay Systems for an evaluation.

About Saturn Cloud

Saturn Cloud is the AI token factory platform for neoclouds, AI Factory operators, and enterprises. The platform provides managed fine-tuning, OpenAI-compatible model serving with per-token billing, managed environments, distributed training, and enterprise security and governance. Saturn Cloud supports GPU architectures and deploys across public cloud, private cloud, and on-premises environments. Learn more at saturncloud.io.

About Rafay Systems

Rafay Systems is a leading platform provider for modern infrastructure and AI workloads, delivering Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) capabilities that enable organizations to operationalize compute infrastructure with self-service automation, governance, and multi-tenancy. The Rafay Platform helps enterprises, cloud providers, and sovereign AI cloud operators transform raw infrastructure into fully operational platforms for AI, Kubernetes, and cloud-native applications. By simplifying infrastructure orchestration and lifecycle management, Rafay enables organizations to accelerate innovation while maintaining security, consistency, and operational control. For more information, visit rafay.co.

SOURCE Saturn Cloud