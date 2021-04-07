Saturn Cloud Introduces Free Cloud-Hosted Data Science Platform for Everyday and GPU-Accelerated Workloads

For data scientists working on local machines, Saturn Cloud offers an easy path moving to the cloud with no cost, setup or infrastructure work. For data scientists using other major cloud-hosted services, Saturn Cloud is unique in that it offers instant access plus multi-node multi-cluster computing tools. The company has also made it easy to use tools such as PyTorch, LightGBM, RAPIDS, and many other Python data science libraries. Additionally, Saturn Cloud offers solutions for enterprise, including Hosted Pro and VPC deployments on AWS and other cloud providers. The paid Hosted version is pay-as-you-go pricing, without any fixed subscriptions costs.

Saturn Cloud has partnered with Amazon Web Services, Snowflake Computing, and NVIDIA to drive the adoption of Python data science tools such as Dask. These partnerships make it easy to add Saturn Cloud to existing data science infrastructure for users and organizations, where native product integrations make connections seamless across the platforms.

Thousands of individuals, academic institutions and businesses use the Saturn Cloud interface as their primary work environment or work locally with clusters in the cloud via Saturn Cloud's external access protocols. The platform is broadly used across tech companies, the Fortune 1000, as well as hobbyists, students, and academics.

About Saturn Cloud

Saturn Cloud is striving to make Python data science accessible to everyone, with scalable computing resources and production deployments, all on one service. The company has thousands of users, including teams at Mount Sinai Health System, Nestle's Vital Proteins, and Trimark, who use the service to run data science workloads in the cloud with scalability and ease. Saturn Cloud is a venture-backed company with customers all over the globe. To learn more about Saturn Cloud Hosted Free, please visit here. Follow Saturn Cloud on LinkedIn or Twitter. You can also join the Saturn Cloud Slack community channel.

