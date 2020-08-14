SATX Technologies Reacts to Rising Cases of Automobile Theft in the United States

The company's SATX magnetic GPS trackers can be placed on vehicles and lead to much easier recovery efforts by law enforcement officials when needed. They've been used for years, with a history of proven and effective results.

"We're seeing an uptick in car thefts right now because of the health pandemic and because more people are remaining at home with their vehicles sitting idly nearby," says Ryan Birdsell, founder and owner of SATX Technologies. "This new environment has created much easier opportunities for car thieves to be successful in their craft.

"But with the proper use of our magnetic GPS trackers, these thieves can be put out of business and your car can remain safe and secure in your driveway or garage."

According to a CNN report published in late April, cities including New York, Los Angeles and Seattle are witnessing huge increases in car thefts over the same period a year ago. In some cases, as with the Big Apple, the increases are more than 50 percent.

Couple that with dozens of large protests taking place in cities around the country and police forces are becoming incredibly burdened and stretched thin in many instances. This only increases the chances of becoming the victim of an automobile theft.

"It's really not a good time to be depending on the police, at least in terms of non violent crimes like car thefts," says Birdsell. "The best way to protect yourself is to take matters into your own hands and purchase an SATX GPS magnetic tracker, as well as other kinds of anti-theft devices."

There are several types of OBD tracking devices available, any of which can be used to keep track of valuable assets, including your personal and company vehicles, in real time. Just activate the software provided by SATX Technologies and you'll know exactly where your car is at any time of the day or night.

GPS tracking technology has advanced significantly in the last decade and will likely continue to do so in the years to come. You can learn much more about these valuable pieces of equipment online, gathering as much information as possible before deciding to attach one to your vehicle.

SATX Technologies was founded in 2014 and specializes in high-tech gadgetry and GPS trackers, which are used for many purposes. These include tracking vehicles and other high ticket items, but they can also be used to protect young children and even elderly members of the family who may be vulnerable for various reasons.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/satx-technologies-reacts-to-rising-cases-of-automobile-theft-in-the-united-states/

Contact Person: Ryan

Company: SATX Technologies

Address: 6923 W Loop 1604 N. Suite 123B

San Antonio TX 78254

United States

Contact Number: +1 210-899-1033

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://satxtechnologies.com

SOURCE SATX Technologies

