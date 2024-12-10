SAU to Appeal Accreditation Decision and Reinforce Commitment to Excellence

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) Board voted to remove Saint Augustine's University (SAU) from membership following the annual meeting in Austin, Texas. However, SACSCOC found that SAU resolved all issues except those related to finances. SACSCOC's policies will allow Saint Augustine's University to submit additional financial information to an Appeals Committee in February 2025. Saint Augustine's University will clear all sanctions if all concerns are satisfied.

What This Decision Means

The vote to remove Saint Augustine's University from membership is not considered a final action. The removal from membership would only be finalized if the University chose not to pursue an appeal. Since Saint Augustine's University plans to appeal the decision, the University will remain accredited now until the final decision of the appeals committee and, if necessary, an arbitration panel. SAU's December 2024 and May 2025 graduates will receive degrees from an accredited institution.

"SACSCOC could only consider information SAU presented as of November 18, 2024. Saint Augustine's University has made significant progress even since that date, including finalizing the $70 Million deal with 50 plus 1 Sports. The SACSCOC Board could not consider that information on Saturday during our hearing. Still, we look forward to providing that evidence during our February appeals hearing, along with other information that will definitively resolve all the remaining areas of concern," said Dr. Marcus Burgess, President of Saint Augustine's University. "While this may seem like a disappointing decision, we view this as an encouraging outcome that acknowledges our progress, and we are excited about the opportunity the Appeal affords us. This opportunity to prove that SAU is now a stronger and more financially healthy institution will bring confidence to our stakeholders and partners, ensuring them that SAU remains a cornerstone of opportunity and innovation for our students and the Raleigh community."

The Appeal Process

As part of the appeal, SAU will provide additional evidence about the transformative measures implemented since November 2024, including:

Financial Resources: Secured financial resources through partnerships with public and private agencies

Secured financial resources through partnerships with public and private agencies Governance Reforms : Enhanced oversight, transparent processes, and strategic financial management to ensure sustainability.

: Enhanced oversight, transparent processes, and strategic financial management to ensure sustainability. Financial Reforms: Implementation of corrective actions for audit findings and plans for repayment of outstanding obligations

The appeal represents a pivotal moment for SAU to reinforce its commitment to continuous improvement while engaging alumni, faculty, students, and community partners in shaping the university's future.

Progress and Partnerships

While pursuing the appeal, SAU continues to build on its strengths and vision for growth. This is evident in its recently announced partnership with 50 Plus 1 Sports, a collaboration expected to generate $70 million in funding. This collaboration will create opportunities that extend beyond the university to benefit the broader Raleigh community.

"This partnership reflects our determination to not only address challenges but also secure a brighter future for SAU and the communities we serve," said Brian Boulware, Chairman of the SAU Board of Trustees. "We will continue to foster innovation, resilience, and excellence as we move forward."

A Call for Support

SAU calls upon its alumni, supporters, and the Raleigh community to join in its mission to continue to produce strong student leaders once accreditation concerns have been resolved. Contributions of time, expertise, and resources will play a vital role in ensuring the university's success.

"We are stronger together," said Hadley Evans, Jr. "As we navigate this appeal, we are inspired by the support of our community and remain steadfast in our pursuit of progress and excellence."

About Saint Augustine's University

Founded in 1867 by the Episcopal Diocese of North Carolina, the mission of Saint Augustine's University is to sustain a learning community in which students can prepare academically, socially and spiritually for leadership in a complex, diverse and rapidly changing world.

