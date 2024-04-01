Saucey Beer Goggles: Revolutionizing How We See Each Other

Alcohol delivery app to release Beer Goggles app, exclusively for the Apple Vision Pro

LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era where technology and social experience are intertwined, the country's fastest growing alcohol delivery app Saucey is thrilled to announce its latest innovation. The Saucey Beer Goggles , exclusively for Apple Vision Pro.

The app is set to transform how we see each other, turning an ordinary night out into an extraordinary adventure. Check out their introductory video showing off the new tech here .

"Simply put, [The Saucey Beer Goggles] turn 7s into 10s." Post this Saucey Beer Goggles Sizzle Video The Saucey Beer Goggles are set to release soon, exclusively for the Apple Vision Pro.

Describing the cutting-edge technology, the Saucey Beer Goggles' Chief Augmented Reality Officer Clyde Garland tried to describe the sophisticated algorithm and how it upgrades your visual perception. "Simply put," he said, "it turns 7s into 10s."

The Beer Goggles are currently in the final stages of testing. When asked about the expected launch date, Saucey CEO Chris Vaughn said, "Definitely soon."

The app's official website describes how the beer goggles simulate the couple of drinks often required to turn just-not-my-type into where-have-you-been-all-my-life. However, they caution that their technology has its limits and "will not work on anyone below a 3."

This is Saucey's first foray into the AR/VR space, having previously specialized in something completely different: alcohol and nicotine delivery on your phone. "That's really more where my head is at," said Vaughn.

Look for the Saucey Beer Goggles to drop soon. Learn more at the official Beer Goggles web page or check out Saucey's main site .

About Saucey

Since its launch in 2014, Saucey has transformed the alcohol and nicotine delivery industry through its dedication to top-notch customer service, some of the fastest last-mile logistics, and an unparalleled mountain of consumer insights that guide how major alcohol and nicotine brands can reach new audiences. Currently available in 23 states across the U.S. and rapidly expanding. Saucey not only provides access to the best products for its customers but also works primarily with independent liquor and specialty store owners who act as sellers on its platform. Through this, Saucey has helped hundreds of small business owners expand their customer reach, compete with big box, and grow their revenue online. Shop now at https://saucey.com .

