Saucey Extends Delivery Services in Ohio, Including New Convenience Categories

CLEVELAND, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saucey , a leading delivery platform that offers ASAP and scheduled alcohol deliveries straight to your doorstep, today announced the expansion of its services across more cities in Ohio, including Cleveland, Toledo, Akron, and Youngstown. Through a new partnership with an international convenience store chain, Saucey is expanding both its coverage areas and menu. Saucey's delivery service is now available across 104 municipalities in Ohio.

Customers are easily able to place an order through Saucey's website or app, accessing anything from a bottle of wine to a six-pack of beer, to a wide variety of convenience items including soda, candy, lighters, and more.

"We're thrilled to be able to expand our delivery range in the midwest," said Chris Vaughn, CEO and Founder of Saucey. "Demand for convenience items in tandem with alcohol has been steadily on the rise for years. Through this new partnership, we're able to provide even more Ohio residents with a broader assortment of products in even more categories than previously available."

Saucey is known for its fast delivery, vast selection and industry-leading customer service, and has expanded significantly since its launch in 2014. During this past year specifically, the company has continuously grown to meet rapidly growing consumer demand, launching in Georgia, Oregon, Connecticut and more.

With the addition of these municipalities in Ohio, the company now operates in 750 cities across 15 states. Current markets include: New York City, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Chicago, Washington D.C., Dallas, Austin, Orlando, Tampa, Miami, Portland, Atlanta, Hartford, among others.

To try out Saucey delivery in Ohio, shop now at https://www.saucey.com/alcohol-delivery-cleveland

About Saucey

Since its launch in 2014, Saucey has transformed the alcohol-delivery industry through its dedication to offering top-notch customer service, the latest in proprietary last-mile logistics technology, and an unparalleled mountain of consumer insights that guide the way major alcohol players can reach new, untapped audiences. Currently available in major cities across the U.S., and rapidly expanding in additional markets throughout the country, Saucey not only provides for its customers, but also supports the independently-owned liquor and convenience stores that act as the sellers on its platform. Shop now at https://saucey.com .

