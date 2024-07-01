Game-changing super shoe features a new next-level foam designed to unlock performance potential

ROCKFORD, Mich., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saucony, a leading global performance running lifestyle brand, has announced that three-time Canadian Olympic marathoner and Saucony athlete Malindi Elmore will be wearing the game-changing Endorphin Elite 2 during the upcoming marathon in Paris. The Elite 2 is the brand's race-ready super shoe featuring a new groundbreaking foam designed to unlock every runner's performance potential. Elmore has an impressive history in Canadian athletics, having been selected to race the marathon in Tokyo in 2020 and the 1500m track race at the 2004 Games in Athens. The mother of two recently won the Canadian 10km Championships in 32:50 at the age of 44 while wearing the Elite 2 in preparation for her build-up to Paris in August.

Saucony® Athlete Malindi Elmore To Run Marathon in Paris in the Endorphin Elite 2

For those eager to experience the Endorphin Elite 2, the race-ready shoe will go on sale starting July 1 at 10:00 am EST at saucony.com. The Endorphin Elite 2 will launch globally in Spring 2025 and be available for purchase at saucony.com and select retailers.

"Malindi's years of running success have culminated in her third appearance at the Games as well as the development of the Endorphin Elite 2," said Brian Moore, chief product officer for Saucony. "Alongside our other elite athletes including Jared Ward and Vanessa Fraser, she has contributed to its development both in our performance lab and out on the roads. At Saucony, we are dedicated to exceeding the expectations of runners, and their feedback drove us to create an aggressive race day shoe that feels fast and unleashes performance potential. With the Elite 2, we are proud to deliver the most innovative product in the super shoe category to the marketplace. We are confident that Malindi will have an exceptional race experience in the Elite 2 at the marathon in Paris."

About the Endorphin Elite 2

The Endorphin Elite 2 features an innovative next-level foam that provides a super soft, bouncy and energetic feel, making it the lightest in its class while offering industry-leading efficiency for long-lasting comfort. An aggressive carbon fiber plate is incorporated to help deliver the brand's smooth SPEEDROLL™ technology, engineered to propel the runner forward efficiently. The upper provides a distraction-free, race-ready premium experience with an adaptable knit tongue and a unique, supportive ultralight mesh that holds the foot to the platform, along with a molded 3D heel counter for a secure fit. Furthermore, the outsole has been upgraded with a PWRTRAC™ outsole to improve wet surface traction.

Pricing and Sizing

The Endorphin Elite 2 will be available in men's sizes 7-13, and 14 and women's sizes 5-12 at a suggested retail price of $275.00.

About Saucony: Saucony, the 'Original Running Brand' and a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW), is a leading global performance running brand that fuses innovation, style and culture. Widely recognized for award-winning technologies, including PWRRUN™ PB, PWRRUN+™, and SPEEDROLL™, Saucony creates innovative technical and lifestyle footwear and apparel across Road, Trail and Originals. Founded in 1898, Saucony exists to inspire and enable people to live a better life through running culture, self-expression and their impact on the world. For more information, visit www.saucony.com.

