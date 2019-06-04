Saucony Launches New Global Brand Platform: "Run for Good"

"At Saucony, we make the world's best running gear, but we sell goodness," said Don Lane, chief marketing officer of Saucony. "We believe that good runs create good people. And because we know that good people build good communities, we're inviting everyone to run with us in the Run for Good Relay, making the world a better place through the transformative power of running."

The Run for Good Relay

With the goal of collectively running one full lap around the earth (24,901 mi/40,075 km), the Run for Good Relay is jump-starting the Run for Good marketing platform. Beginning on June 5, Global Running Day, Saucony is inviting its athletes, influencers, ambassadors, retail partners and followers to kick off the first leg of the relay by individually running one mile, posting a selfie on Instagram with the tags #RunForGoodRelay and @Saucony, then challenging three friends to do the same. For every mile run in June, Saucony will make a donation to the following charitable partners, with the ultimate goal of donating $50,000:

The Saucony Run for Good Foundation is committed to improving the lives of children by helping to prevent and reduce childhood obesity.

Laureus Sport for Good uses sport as a powerful and cost-effective tool to help children and young people overcome violence, discrimination and disadvantage in their lives.

uses sport as a powerful and cost-effective tool to help children and young people overcome violence, discrimination and disadvantage in their lives. The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) sets the standards for care, research, education and leading social change to transform the lives of people affected by mental health and addiction issues.

Saucony Ride ISO2: Official Shoe of the Run for Good Relay

The official shoe of the Run for Good Relay is the Ride ISO2 . Built with a range of Saucony performance technology, including the endless comfort of EVERUN™, the all-new neutral long-distance running shoe is enhanced with even more runner-influenced refinements for those who crave the ride that never ends.

"We support the whole runner, from sole to soul," said Lane. "A feel-good run leads to more runs, and the Ride ISO2 was designed to keep you feeling good mile after mile. It can be a training workhorse to some and a marathon shoe to others thanks to a plush underfoot feel that won't break down. The Ride gives runners the power to challenge themselves every day, every mile. And because one good run leads to another, it's the perfect shoe to pair up with the Run for Good Relay."

The Ride ISO2 is available at saucony.com and at select specialty retailers globally in men's sizes 7-13, 14 and 15, and women's sizes 5-12. The suggested retail price of the Ride ISO2 is $120.00. To find a Saucony retailer near you, call 800-365-4933 or visit www.saucony.com .

About Saucony: Saucony, a division of Wolverine Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW), is a leading global running lifestyle brand that fuses performance, innovation and style to create compelling footwear and apparel with its widely recognized brands Saucony and Saucony Originals. Founded in 1898, Saucony exists to empower the human spirit, with every stride, on every run, in every community. Saucony's award-winning innovations include EVERUN™, ISOFIT™, FORMFIT™, Geometry of Strong™, and the Total Run System™ apparel line. At Saucony, a good day is when we run. A better day is when we inspire others to run. For more information, go to www.saucony.com .

