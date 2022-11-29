Saucy Rebellion Launches With Line of Legendary and Bold Flavors

CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saucy Rebellion, the company blazing a trail with bold, savory-sweet taste, proudly announced its official launch today with the opening of its website and the release of its first four signature products. The lineup includes three sauces, Candied Jalapeno, Original Mambo Sauce, and Thick & Spicy Mambo Sauce, as well as a jar of Candied Jalapenos perfect for use as a topping or a sweet and spicy snack!

The full line up. Saucy Rebellion Mambo Sauce Original, the tempting DC tradition of this legendary Mambo Sauce lives on. Mambo Sauce Thick & Spicy doubles down on the heat with the sweet with a little more kick then Original. Candied Jalapeno Sauce, truly an original, born from our Candied Jalapenos, the sweet heat is taking temptation to the next level. Candied Jalapenos, these sweet and spicy sliced peppers take food from ordinary to extraordinary.

Saucy Rebellion is the brainchild of Keith Mundy and his wife Julie. Originally from Washington, DC, Keith moved to Florida for work and after he retired from a career in finance, the couple opened the 1933 Pub & Grill in Clearwater. Keith quickly realized something was missing from his restaurant: mambo sauce. The condiment or sauce, which is a mainstay of DC-area food culture, is reddish in color and somewhat akin to barbecue sauce but spicier and with a hint of sweetness as well. While incredibly common in his hometown, Keith found it nearly impossible to find outside of DC, so Julie decided they should make their own. It took many long nights for them to fine-tune the recipe, but once it was done, word spread fast, and within a few months 1933 Pub & Grill's Mambo Wings were outselling all other flavors and became the signature dish of the restaurant.

As its popularity grew, customers began asking for bottles of the mambo sauce. In 2019 Keith and Julie decided they would bottle the sauce, only to receive their first batch of product the day their restaurant would be forced to close due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In September of last year, after a long hiatus, they finally decided to restart their passion project, and Saucy Rebellion was born, with a fitting tagline: Fight to Feast Well. In addition to the mambo sauces, a candied jalapeno sauce was created by accident through recipe tinkering, and was so good it just had to be bottled!

"We're just excited for people around the country to finally try this stuff," said Saucy Rebellion's "Chief Rebel-Rouser" Keith Mundy. "I can promise you this – there is nothing like our sauces out there. Just give it a try and you'll fall in love with the sweet heat."

Saucy Rebellion is currently available at gourmet specialty stores and directly through their website, www.saucyrebellion.com. Single sauces start at $7.99 and the full lineup of savory/sweet offerings is available for $32.99. The set makes a perfect holiday gift for that foodie in your life.

From bootleggers to brazen bombshells, trailblazers have spiced up life for the rest of us. Saucy Rebellion embodies that same spirit, taking the fight to mundane meals. Infusing our foods with legendary, mambo- style sauces and candied jalapeños, this deliciousness takes temptation to the next level. For more information, please visit https://www.saucyrebellion.com/.

