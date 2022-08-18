Sauder's Hardscape Supply Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Privately Held US Companies

Sauder's Hardscape Supply has continued to pursue and see growth post-pandemic.

NEW HOLLAND, Pa., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sauder's Hardscape Supply, a notable hardscape and landscape supply store, operating in New Holland, Pennsylvania, has been named to Inc. Magazine's 2021 Inc. 5000 List of the fastest-growing privately-owned companies in the United States. The company was ranked #3,781 on the list with a three-year revenue growth rate of 132% for the period from 2018-2021.

hardscape layout from Sauder's Hardscape

Opened in 1999, Sauder's Hardscape Supply has been providing first time DIYers and experienced contractors the best value, high quality retail and wholesale hardscape supplies from various manufacturers. Their sales team is knowledgeable and skilled at helping any customer find solutions.

Their retail store, located in the heart of Amish-country Pennsylvania boasts a beautiful showroom filled with decorative hardscape builds that inspire all their patrons. They also have outdoor stone fireplaces displayed that will make you want to add one to your home whether you have a patio or not.

Sauder's is a company focused on serving its customers to the best of its ability. Their success is not rooted in the perfect marketing strategies or getting the right sales opportunities, rather the way they have reliably served their customers for more than 20 years. Good leadership, dedicated employees, and knowledgeable sales team contribute to be sure but the foundation of their success and making the Inc. 5000 list in 2022 is the customer base they are honored to serve.

About Sauder's Hardscape Supply

For over 20 years Sauder's Hardscape Supply has been supplying hardscape contractors, landscape companies, and DIY homeowners with high quality, wholesale hardscape materials . Things like pavers, flagstone, outdoor fireplaces, gazebos, and more. Sauder's takes great pride in serving customers with passion and honesty. www.saudershardscape.com

Contact:

Phil Herr

Senior Sales Associate

(717) 354-5570

[email protected]

SOURCE Sauder's Hardscape Supply