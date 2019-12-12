Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al Jabir Meets MSF Delegation

News provided by

The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen

Dec 12, 2019, 05:04 ET

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) Supervisor-General Ambassador Mohammed bin Saeed Al Jabir welcomed a delegation from Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) at program headquarters in Riyadh on Wednesday. The guests were briefed on Saudi development efforts in Yemen.

The MSF delegation included International Representative in the Middle East Antoine Bieler; Deputy Middle East Program Manager and Yemen Project Officer Caroline Seguin; and Yemen Program Manager Charles Gaudry.

SDRPY Communications Director Abdullah Kadasa (L), Saudi Ambassador to Yemen and SDRPY Supervisor-General Mohammed Al Jabir (C), and SDRPY Projects and Studies Director Eng. Hassan Alattas (R) explain Saudi development projects and initiatives in Yemen to MSF representatives in Riyadh (11 December 2019)
From left: MSF Yemen Program Manager Charles Gaudry, MSF International Representative in the Middle East Antoine Bieler and Yemen Project Officer Caroline Seguin with representatives of the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) at program headquarters in Riyadh (11 December 2019)
The staff of the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen gave an introductory presentation of SDRPY projects and initiatives in Yemen. During the meeting, a number of issues of common concern were discussed in addition to ways of enhancing cooperation between the SDRPY and the organization. 

