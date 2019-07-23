Saudi Arabia $2.6 Bn Perfume Market to 2024

DUBLIN, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Perfume Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia perfume market was worth US$ 1.73 Billion in 2018. The market is further projected to reach a value of US$ 2.64 Billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period.

Perfumes are used by both women and men, and signify the consumer's personality, style and individuality. They are composed of various sources such as plant (bark, flowers, leaves, fruits, resins, roots, seeds and woods), animal (ambergris, castoreum, civet, hyraceum, honeycomb and musk), natural (lichens and seaweed) and synthetic.

Historically, there has been an inclination for exotic ouds and fine perfumes in Saudi Arabia which has attracted numerous international perfume manufacturers to invest in the region. On account of this, Saudi Arabia has established itself as a major hub for the creation of trendsetting perfumes.

Saudi Arabia Perfume Market Drivers



A shift in the preferences of the consumers for natural perfumes over synthetic perfumes has led to the introduction of oud-based perfumes by several western brands. This is further supported by increasing promotional campaigns by the manufacturers.



Technological advancements have helped in the development of devices which assist the consumers in creating personal perfumes by combining several spices, aromas and essential oils. This is expected to bolster the growth of the perfume market in Saudi Arabia in the coming years.



Some of the other factors facilitating the market growth include increasing focus on personal grooming, rising standards of living, growing trend of online retail and increasing penetration of social media.



Market Breakup by Price:



On the basis of price, the market has been segmented into premium and mass products. Currently, premium products account for the majority of the market share owing to the greater emphasis on quality and personalization offered by these products.



Market Breakup by Gender:



Based on gender, unisex perfume represents the leading segment, holding the largest market share. Most of the consumers in Saudi Arabia prefer oriental fragrances which are unisex in nature such as sandalwood, musk, oud and amber. Unisex perfume is followed by female and male perfumes.



Market breakup by Product



The market has also been divided on the basis of product type into Arabic, French and others. Amongst these, Arabic perfumes account for the majority of the market share, representing the most popular perfume type. Demand for expensive Arabic perfumes such as bukhur, amber, oud and rose owing to high income levels has been proactive in maintaining the market growth.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the Saudi Arabia perfume market and provides the profiles of the major players.



