Saudi Arabia Accounting Services Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 - Market is Forecast to Reach $ 783 Million

Saudi Arabia accounting services market is forecast to reach $ 783 million by 2023 in Saudi Arabia, predominantly on the back of the government's Vision 2030 initiative towards economic diversification and increasing focus towards the establishment of Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

Moreover, rising preference of the companies for outsourcing their accounting services to focus and invest on their core competencies as well as optimize cost of operation, reduce risk of internal fraud and ensure tax compliance is expected to fuel the accounting services market in the country in the coming years.

vailability of scalable accounting services and access to effective tax planning are some of the other key factors anticipated to boost demand for accounting services in the Middle Eastern country during forecast period.

Saudi Arabia Accounting Services Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of accounting services market in Saudi Arabia:

Accounting Services Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Type of Services (Tax Preparation Services, Book keeping Services, Payroll Services & Others)

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Some of the major players operating in Saudi Arabia accounting services market are



PricewaterhouseCoopers Saudi Arabia

Ernst & Young Saudi Arabia

KPMG Al Fozan & Partners

Deloitte & Touche Bakr Abulkhair & Co.

& Co. El Sayed El Ayouty & Co. (Moore Stephens)

& Co. (Moore Stephens) Dr. Mohamed Al-Amri & Co.

& Co. Abdullah Al Basri & Co. ( Grant Thorton )

& Co. ( ) Dr Abdelgadir Bannaga and Partners Co-Allied Accountants RSM

and Partners Co-Allied Accountants RSM Proven SA

PKF Al Bassam & Al Nemer



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Saudi Arabia Accounting Services Market Landscape



5. Global Accounting Services Market Overview



6. Saudi Arabia Accounting Services Market Outlook



7. Market Attractiveness Index



8. Saudi Arabia Tax Preparation Accounting Services Market Outlook



9. Saudi Arabia Bookkeeping Accounting Services Market Outlook



10. Saudi Arabia Payroll Accounting Services Market Outlook



11. PEST Analysis



12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



15. Saudi Arabia Economic Profile



16. Competitive Landscape



17. Strategic Recommendations



