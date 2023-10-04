Saudi Arabia Automatic Garage Door Operator Market Insights Report 2023-2028: Parks, Recreations, and Market Opportunities, Riyadh Emerge as a Key Region, & Urbanization and Infrastructure Momentum

News provided by

Research and Markets

04 Oct, 2023, 11:00 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Automatic Garage Door Operator Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia automatic garage door operator market will be valued at around $31.50 MN in 2022

This comprehensive report offers a detailed insight into the adoption of garage door operators in Saudi Arabia. Explore the diverse product preferences that cater to regional variations and the Saudi Arabian market's unique choices. Leading players in the industry are strategically navigating the market landscape through agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations with emerging entities, facilitating the introduction of commercially viable garage door operator solutions.

Building a Brighter Future

Saudi Arabia's commitment to tourism, entertainment, and economic diversification has ignited global interest. The burgeoning construction industry, with the government's Vision 2030 initiative as its driving force, has become a focal point for international investors. Beyond oil, the government aims to strengthen infrastructure and extend affordable housing to the population.

With ambitious goals to provide 650,000-750,000 housing units by 2025 and achieve a 70% home ownership rate by 2030, Saudi Arabia anticipates an upsurge in housing demand. This, in turn, is expected to bolster the market for automatic garage doors, supporting sustained growth in the foreseeable future.

Parks, Recreations, and Market Opportunities

In 2022, Saudi Arabia unveiled plans to construct King Salman Park, set to become one of the world's largest city parks. Covering a vast expanse of nine million sq. m. with a remarkable 850,000 sq. m. golf course, such projects signal substantial growth prospects for commercial garage door operator providers.

Riyadh: A Hub of Possibilities

Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, has transitioned into a leisure destination while maintaining its corporate appeal. The city's burgeoning recreational and entertainment ventures are poised to boost tourism activities. This rise in travel and tourism is expected to propel the demand for automatic garage doors, particularly in hotels, throughout the forecast period.

Urbanization and Infrastructure Momentum

Saudi Arabia's rapid urbanization and infrastructure development have catalyzed residential and commercial construction projects, driving the demand for automatic garage doors. Enhanced living standards and increased disposable incomes have prompted more families and individuals to opt for automated garage door systems, enhancing convenience and security.

The country's construction sector is thriving, with approximately $298 billion in real estate projects under construction in 2023. Intelligence firm ABiQ predicts a 9% growth in Saudi Arabia's real estate construction market, reaching $324 billion. With a surge in infrastructural developments, renovations, and replacements, the automatic garage door operator market in Saudi Arabia is poised for substantial growth in the coming years.

LIST OF VENDORS

Key Vendors

  • Chamberlain Group
  • Hormann
  • Overhead Door Corporation
  • ASSA ABLOY
  • Raynor Garage Doors

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Somfy
  • SOMMER Group
  • CAME
  • Nice
  • DoorHan Group

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Product Type (Revenue)

  • Screw Driven
  • Chain Driven
  • Belt Driven
  • Others

Sensor Type (Revenue)

  • Infrared Sensor
  • Photoelectric Sensor

Controller Type (Revenue)

  • Wi-Fi
  • Bluetooth

Installation Type (Revenue)

  • New Construction
  • Replacement

Distribution Channel (Revenue)

  • Offline
  • Online

End-user (Revenue)

  • Residential
  • Commercial

MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape of Saudi Arabia Automatic Garage Door Operator
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n9fuf6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Investments and Innovations Drive Expansion of Europe's Elderly Care Medical Devices Market

Global Fetal Monitoring Market Growth Driven by Preterm Births and Maternal Care Initiatives to 2028

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.