Saudi Arabia Automotive Aftersales Service Market: Poised for Robust Growth with SAR 2.5 Billion Valuation by 2025: Ken Research

News provided by

Ken Research

01 Feb, 2024, 10:45 ET

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report from Ken Research projects a significant growth trajectory for the KSA Automotive Aftersales Service Market. The market, encompassing diverse segments like crash repair, mechanical repair, auto care, quick lube, and spare parts, is estimated to reach a valuation of approximately SAR 2.5 billion by 2025. 

Key Market Trends and Dynamics: The report identifies several key trends shaping the market, including a preference for non-agency workshops, digitalization, and the rising prominence of multi-brand workshops. These trends are catalyzing a dynamic shift in the automotive aftersales landscape in Saudi Arabia. 

Market Players and Competitive Landscape: Prominent players in the crash repair segment include Auto Hub, SKM BMW, and Wallan Group, while the quick lube segment is marked by the presence of leading brands like Castrol and Mobil 1. The auto care segment includes names such as Ziebart and Auto Fix. 

Strategic Government Initiatives: The government's strategic efforts, including the National Industrial Cluster Development Program, are actively supporting the automotive industry's growth. This is part of a broader strategy to reduce oil dependency and promote industrial development, contributing to the aftersales market's expansion.

Interested to Know More about this Report, Request a Free Sample Report 

Digital Skills Training and Labor Quality Enhancement: The report highlights the role of digital skills training in enhancing labor quality, a crucial factor in improving service operations across the industry. 

Vehicle Production and Import Reduction: Saudi Arabia is developing car manufacturing clusters, aiming to become a hub for ICE, Electric, and Fuel Cell vehicles in the MENA region. This development is further supported by a notable reduction in import volumes and an increase in domestic manufacturing capabilities. 

Challenges and Opportunities: While challenges such as dependency on international OEMs and high costs of vehicle procurement exist, opportunities like rising digitization, government impetus, and changing demographics present significant growth potential for the market. 

Forward-Looking Insights: Ken Research's comprehensive report offers crucial insights for stakeholders, including detailed market segmentation, analysis of consumer behavior, and strategic recommendations for navigating the evolving market landscape.

Visit this Link :- Request for custom report 

Conclusion: The KSA Automotive Aftersales Service Market is a dynamic and rapidly growing sector, offering substantial opportunities for both local and international players. This report serves as an essential guide for understanding and capitalizing on the market's potential. 

For more detailed insights and the full report, visit Ken Research. 

Taxonomy 

KSA Aftersales Service Market Segmentation 

By Type of Workshop 

Multi Brand 

OEM/Authorized 

By Type of Multi-Brand 

Organized 

Unorganized

Request free 30 minutes analyst call 

By Type of Vehicle 

Sedan 

Hatchback 

SUV 

MPV 

By End-Users 

Automotive companies 

OEM Car Service companies 

Multi brand Car Service companies 

Automotive Spare Parts Companies 

By Domestic/ International 

Domestic 

International 

By End-Users 

E-Commerce 

Retail 

Others 

KSA Spare Parts after Market Segmentation 

By Type of Spare Parts 

Others 

Drive transmission and Steering 

Rubber Components 

Cooling Systems 

Consumables and Miscellaneous 

Suspension and Braking 

Electricals and Electronic Components 

By End User 

Automotive companies 

OEM Car Service companies 

Multi brand Car Service companies 

Automotive Spare Parts Companies 

KSA Mechanical Repair Segmentation 

By Type 

Agency Mechanical Repair 

Multibrand Mechanical Repair 

By End User 

OEM Car Service companies 

Automotive companies 

Multi brand Car Service companies 

Automotive Spare Parts Companies 

KSA Auto care Industry Segmentation 

By Type 

Car Spa 

Auto Detailing 

Car wash 

By End User 

Automotive companies 

OEM Car Service companies 

Multi brand Car Service companies 

Automotive Spare Parts Companies 

Individuals 

Others 

KSA Quick lube Industry Segmentation 

By Type 

Semi Synthetic 

Synthetic 

Super Synthetic 

By End User 

Automotive companies 

OEM Car Service companies 

Multi brand Car Service companies 

Automotive Spare Parts Companies 

Individuals 

Agency and Multibrand Workshops 

Others 

KSA Motor Insurance Industry Segmentation 

By Type 

Hybrid 

Third Party 

Comprehensive 

By End User 

Automotive Spare Parts Companies 

Multi brand Car Service companies 

OEM Car Service companies 

Automotive companies 

Individuals Automobile Owners 

Agency and Multibrand Workshops 

Others 

KSA Leasing and Rental Industry Segmentation 

By Type 

Small Fleet Operator 

Medium Fleet Operator 

Large Fleet Operator 

Dealerships Providing Fleet Services 

By End User 

Automotive companies 

OEM Car Service companies 

Multi brand Car Service companies 

Automotive Spare Parts Companies 

Individuals and Tourists 

Government Agencies 

Agency and Multibrand Workshops 

Others 

For More Insights On Market Intelligence, Refer To The Link Below: –

KSA Crash Repair & Automotive Aftersales Service Industry

Related Reports by Ken Research: –

Brazil Electric Vehicle Market Outlook to 2028 Segmented By type of Vehicles (Passenger and Commercial), By Distribution Channels (OEMs, Banks and NBFCs.) and Region (North, East, West, South)

Brazil Electric Vehicle Market is showing considerable growth over the years, moving forward with an expected CAGR of ~17% within a time period of 2022 to 2028. This rise is in the wake of New Technology globally, which is pushing this market to rise up to the newer challenges. Ongoing advancements in battery technology will lead to longer ranges, faster charging times, and reduced costs, boosting consumer confidence in EVs, strengthening the market even more.

Middle East Automotive Tire Pressure Management System Market Outlook to 2028 Segment by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle), by Application (Direct TPMS and Indirect TPMS), and by Region (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Israel, Qatar, and Others)

The Middle East Automotive Tire Pressure Management System Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10% in the forecasted period of 2022-2028 owing to variables like rising consumer awareness about road safety, crucial advancements in TPMS technology, luxury and premium vehicle segments, government regulations and safety standards, fuel efficiency and environmental concerns, and most importantly consistent expansion of the automotive industry.

US Automotive TPMS Market Outlook: Trends & Insights 2028 Dive into US Automotive Tire Pressure Management System Market trends, company revenues, and forecasts. Get ahead with Ken Research

US Automotive Tire Pressure Management System market is expected to show increasing and is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~9% from 2022 to 2028 with Government initiatives for installing TPMS in every vehicle in order to improve the safety & stability of the vehicles.

UK Sensors and Actuators Market Outlook to 2028 Segmented by Type of Product (Sensors and Actuators), Type of End-User (Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace and Defense) and Region (North, South, East and West)

The UK Sensor and Actuators Market is growing every year with a successive change into their workforce and manpower, with an expected CAGR of ~7%, within the time period 2022 to 2028. The Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to continue driving the demand for sensors and actuators, with the integration of sensors into devices and systems for data retrieval and real time monitoring.

Follow Us –

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Contact Us:-

Ken Research Private Limited
Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth
[email protected]
+91-9015378249

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1954972/Ken_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Ken Research

Also from this source

Dubai Fitness Industry Flexes Growth: A Billion-Dollar Opportunity: Ken Research

Dubai Fitness Industry Flexes Growth: A Billion-Dollar Opportunity: Ken Research

Dubai fitness services market, currently valued at over $700 million, is on a trajectory to cross the billion-dollar mark, as per Ken Research. The...
Saudi Arabia Cafe Renaissance: A Lively Brew of Culture, Coffee, and Cutting-Edge Trends: Ken Research

Saudi Arabia Cafe Renaissance: A Lively Brew of Culture, Coffee, and Cutting-Edge Trends: Ken Research

In an exhilarating development charted by Ken Research, Saudi Arabia Cafe and Coffee Chain Market is brewing a vibrant growth story, projected to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.