Saudi Arabia Automotive Aftersales Service Market: Poised for Robust Growth with SAR 2.5 Billion Valuation by 2025: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report from Ken Research projects a significant growth trajectory for the KSA Automotive Aftersales Service Market. The market, encompassing diverse segments like crash repair, mechanical repair, auto care, quick lube, and spare parts, is estimated to reach a valuation of approximately SAR 2.5 billion by 2025.

Key Market Trends and Dynamics: The report identifies several key trends shaping the market, including a preference for non-agency workshops, digitalization, and the rising prominence of multi-brand workshops. These trends are catalyzing a dynamic shift in the automotive aftersales landscape in Saudi Arabia.

Market Players and Competitive Landscape: Prominent players in the crash repair segment include Auto Hub, SKM BMW, and Wallan Group, while the quick lube segment is marked by the presence of leading brands like Castrol and Mobil 1. The auto care segment includes names such as Ziebart and Auto Fix.

Strategic Government Initiatives: The government's strategic efforts, including the National Industrial Cluster Development Program, are actively supporting the automotive industry's growth. This is part of a broader strategy to reduce oil dependency and promote industrial development, contributing to the aftersales market's expansion.

Digital Skills Training and Labor Quality Enhancement: The report highlights the role of digital skills training in enhancing labor quality, a crucial factor in improving service operations across the industry.

Vehicle Production and Import Reduction: Saudi Arabia is developing car manufacturing clusters, aiming to become a hub for ICE, Electric, and Fuel Cell vehicles in the MENA region. This development is further supported by a notable reduction in import volumes and an increase in domestic manufacturing capabilities.

Challenges and Opportunities: While challenges such as dependency on international OEMs and high costs of vehicle procurement exist, opportunities like rising digitization, government impetus, and changing demographics present significant growth potential for the market.

Forward-Looking Insights: Ken Research's comprehensive report offers crucial insights for stakeholders, including detailed market segmentation, analysis of consumer behavior, and strategic recommendations for navigating the evolving market landscape.

Conclusion: The KSA Automotive Aftersales Service Market is a dynamic and rapidly growing sector, offering substantial opportunities for both local and international players. This report serves as an essential guide for understanding and capitalizing on the market's potential.

For more detailed insights and the full report, visit Ken Research.

Taxonomy

KSA Aftersales Service Market Segmentation

By Type of Workshop

Multi Brand

OEM/Authorized

By Type of Multi-Brand

Organized

Unorganized

By Type of Vehicle

Sedan

Hatchback

SUV

MPV

By End-Users

Automotive companies

OEM Car Service companies

Multi brand Car Service companies

Automotive Spare Parts Companies

By Domestic/ International

Domestic

International

By End-Users

E-Commerce

Retail

Others

KSA Spare Parts after Market Segmentation

By Type of Spare Parts

Others

Drive transmission and Steering

Rubber Components

Cooling Systems

Consumables and Miscellaneous

Suspension and Braking

Electricals and Electronic Components

By End User

Automotive companies

OEM Car Service companies

Multi brand Car Service companies

Automotive Spare Parts Companies

KSA Mechanical Repair Segmentation

By Type

Agency Mechanical Repair

Multibrand Mechanical Repair

By End User

OEM Car Service companies

Automotive companies

Multi brand Car Service companies

Automotive Spare Parts Companies

KSA Auto care Industry Segmentation

By Type

Car Spa

Auto Detailing

Car wash

By End User

Automotive companies

OEM Car Service companies

Multi brand Car Service companies

Automotive Spare Parts Companies

Individuals

Others

KSA Quick lube Industry Segmentation

By Type

Semi Synthetic

Synthetic

Super Synthetic

By End User

Automotive companies

OEM Car Service companies

Multi brand Car Service companies

Automotive Spare Parts Companies

Individuals

Agency and Multibrand Workshops

Others

KSA Motor Insurance Industry Segmentation

By Type

Hybrid

Third Party

Comprehensive

By End User

Automotive Spare Parts Companies

Multi brand Car Service companies

OEM Car Service companies

Automotive companies

Individuals Automobile Owners

Agency and Multibrand Workshops

Others

KSA Leasing and Rental Industry Segmentation

By Type

Small Fleet Operator

Medium Fleet Operator

Large Fleet Operator

Dealerships Providing Fleet Services

By End User

Automotive companies

OEM Car Service companies

Multi brand Car Service companies

Automotive Spare Parts Companies

Individuals and Tourists

Government Agencies

Agency and Multibrand Workshops

Others

