Saudi Arabia Baby Food Market is Expected to Reach Around USD 1.5 Billion by the Year Ending 2023: Ken Research

The growing awareness of nutritional management and nutritional diets is one of the major reasons for increasing baby food market sales within the Saudi Arabia .

. Increasing focus of baby food manufacturers towards improving the food taste along with rising need of nutritional management by concerned parents will lead to new product innovation in the near future.

Stiff competition among major players coupled with aggressive marketing strategies implied by major companies is escalating the awareness for infant nutrition in the country.

Organic Baby Food: The organic baby food type is grown or processed without synthetic fertilizer or pesticide. Choosing organic over inorganic products reduces the exposure of infants to these harmful substances unfit for human consumption. Organic products are generally priced at a premium. So, with rising GDP and PDI (personal disposable income), the demand for organic baby food is also expected to rise in the near future. Some of the leading organic baby food brands within Saudi Arabia include Gerber, HappBaby, Earth's Best, and Plum Organic and others.

Innovation in the Market: Along with increasing innovation and high receptiveness for new baby food products in the market, the supply and demand for innovative baby food items is expected to only grow. For instance, rising manufacturers' focus towards improving food quality and taste and preferences. This has encouraged the demand for specialty products from specific ingredients such as cow milk, flavors, and attractive packing's.

Expected Rise in Internet Retailing: Among all channels of distribution selling baby food products in the KSA, the maximum growth was observed for internet retailing. Internet retailing of baby food products in the KSA has grown at a CAGR of 24.4% during the review period 2013-2018. This trend is further anticipated to increase as online channels of distribution help in saving time, effort and in most cases, money as well. Some of the leading websites for groceries in the KSA include Carrefour, Pricena, Ubuy and others that offer a broad range of products, from fresh fruits and vegetables to baby foods. They offer a variety of international brand names in the baby food market such as Cerelac, Nido, Similac, and Blemiland many others.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Saudi Arabia Baby Food Market Outlook to 2023 – By Food Category (Infant Milk Formula, Dried Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food and Other Baby Food), By Distribution (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Health and Wellness Stores, Small Grocery Stores, E-commerce and Convenience Stores), By Inorganic and Organic and By Region" believe that with rising penetration of internet retailing, emphasizing on organic baby food, tie-ups with authorized distributors, developing innovative baby food product variants and developing small packaging will create a positive impact on the sale of the baby food within the Saudi Arabia. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 6.7% in terms of the revenue generated during the forecasted period 2018-2023

Key Segments Covered:

By Food Category:

Milk Formula



Growing-Up Milk Formula (Above 12 Months)





Follow on Milk Powdered Formula (6-12 Months)





Standard Milk Powdered Formula (0-6 Months)





Special Milk Formula



Dried Baby Food



Cereal Based





Others (Nuts, Fruits and Vegetables)



Prepared Baby Food



Other Baby Food

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets



Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers



Independent Small Grocers



Hypermarkets



Internet Retailing



Convenience Stores

By Food Type:

Inorganic Baby Food



Organic Baby Food

By Regions:

West



Centre



North



South



East

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period – 2013-2018

Forecast Period – 2019-2023

Nestle



Ronesca



Abbott



Laboratories Ordesa,



Almaria Co ltd



Danone



Hero Group,



Hipp



Untied Pharmaceutical

For more information on the market research report please refer to the below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/consumer-products-and-retail/baby-care/saudi-arabia-baby-food-market/222338-95.html

